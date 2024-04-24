Reading High's Yadiel Cruz, Berks Catholic's Kingston McKoy earn All-State boys basketball honors
Apr. 24—Two Berks boys basketball players earned All-State recognition for the 2023-24 season.
Reading High senior Yadiel Cruz earned first team honors in Class 6A as a first time selection, and Berks Catholic sophomore Kingston McKoy was named to the Class 4A third team by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers, it was announced Wednesday.
Cruz, the Berks Player of the Year, reached the 1,000-point milestone in just two years with the Red Knights, finishing his career with 1,010 total points. The 6-2 senior guard led the county in scoring with 729 total points and 22.1 points per game and also made 48 3-pointers. He helped lead Reading High to appearances in the Berks final, the District 3 Class 6A semifinals and the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.
Cruz scored his single-game career high of 40 points during the Red Knights' 71-62 win over Harrisburg.
Kingston McKoy, another first-time selection, averaged 14.9 points per game prior to suffering a season-ending leg injury during the Saints' 61-59 win against Reading High midway through the season on Jan. 23. A 6-3 guard and defensive force, McKoy scored a season-high 29 points in Berks Catholic's 77-73 win over Trinity.
He finished the season with 209 points, and the Saints were undefeated at the time of his injury.
CLASS 6A
First team
Jalil Bethea, 6-4, Sr., Archbishop Wood
Nick Coval, 6-2, Sr., Parkland
Greg Guidinger, 6-7, Sr., Central York
Shareef Jackson, 6-7, Jr., Roman Catholic
Yadiel Cruz, 6-2, Sr., Reading
Jaron McKie, 6-3, Jr., St. Joseph's Prep
Second team
Nyle Ralph-Beyer, 6-3, Sr., West Chester Henderson
J.J. Kelly, 6-6 Jr., Chambersburg Area
Josh Reed, 6-3, Sr., Archbishop Wood
Jaydon Smith, 6-5, Sr., Carlisle
Ben Rill, 6-8, Jr., Central York
Ethan Benne, 6-6, Sr., Penn Manor
Third team
Jacob Nguyen, 6-4, Jr., Spring-Ford
Donovan Fromhartz, 6-6, Jr., Downingtown West
Ben Natal, 6-2 Jr., Central York
Tyler Robbins, 6-9, Jr., Upper St. Clair
Tyler Grove, 6-6 Sr., McDowell
Wayne Fletcher II, 6-3, Jr., Central Dauphin
Class 6A Player of the Year: Jalil Bethea
Class 6A Coach of the Year: Jeff Hoke, Central York
CLASS 5A
First team
Ahmad Nowell, 6-1, Sr., Imhotep Charter
Thomas Sorber, 6-9, Sr., Archbishop Ryan
Darren Williams, 6-3, Sr., Archbishop Ryan
Elijah Guillory, 6-5, Sr., Moon Area
Jaen Chatman, 6-1, Jr., East Stroudsburg South
Naeem Colston 6-5, Sr., Samuel Fels
Second team
Cameron Rowell, 6-5, Sr., Franklin Regional
Adrian Brito, 6-6, Jr., Pocono Mountain West
Deuce Ketner, 6-6, Sr., Bonner-Prendergast
Kevin Rucker, Jr., 6-5, Sr., Bonner-Prendergast
Evan Berger, 6-4, Sr. Thomas Jefferson
Abdurahman Coulibaly, 6-4, Sr., West Philadelphia
Third team
Mason Fedor, 6-4, Sr., Abington Heights
Zaahir Muhammad-Gray, 6-6, So., Imhotep Charter
Zachary Campbell. 6-4, Sr.,Murrell Dobbins Tech
Josh Smith, 6-1, Jr., Mechanicsburg Area
Adrien Varella, 6-3, Jr., Holy Ghost Prep
Max Lebisky, 6-5, Sr., Phoenixville Area
Will Marion, 6', Sr., Abington Heights
Class 5A Player of the Year: Ahmad Nowell
Class 5A Coach of the Year: Ken Bianchi, Abington Heights
CLASS 4A
First team
Brandin Cummings, 6-4, Sr., Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Meleek Thomas, 6-4. Jr., Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
Larenzo Jerkins, 6-5, Sr., Neumann-Goretti
Peter Kramer, 6-5, Sr., Hampton
Max Hurray, 6-2, Sr., North Catholic
Aasim "Flash" Burton, 6-3, Sr., Cardinal O'Hara
Christopher Meakin, 6-8, Sr., Littlestown
Second team
Zion Moore, 6-3, Jr., Belle Vernon Area
Khaafiq Myers, 5-10, Sr., Neumann-Goretti
Donte Tisinger, 6-2 Jr., Greater Johnstown
Aidan Sallie, 6-4, Jr. Big Spring
Rowan Carmichael, 5-11, Jr., Avonworth
Bradyn Foster, 6-8, Sr., Highlands
Third team
Torrey Brooks, 6-1, So., Neumann-Goretti
Ian Williams, 5-11, So., Archbishop Carroll
Carter Wamsley, 6-6, Jr., Eastern York
Jahrel Vigo, 6-2, Jr., Allentown Central Catholic
Kingston McKoy, 6-2, So., Berks Catholic
Luca Foster, 6-6, So., Archbishop Carroll
Class 4A Player of the Year: Brandin Cummings
Class 4A Coach of the Year: Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter
CLASS 3A
First team
Joseph Roth, 6-5, Sr., Ellwood City
Zane Conlon, 6-5 Jr., Devon Prep
Owen Schlager, 6-3, Jr., Trinity
Terek Crosby, 6-3, Sr., Yough
Karson Dominick, 6-2, Sr., North Penn-Mansfield
Rylan Muniz, 6', Sr., Executive Education Academy Charter
Second team
Jalen Wood, 5-10, Sr., Franklin Area
Jude Haigh, 6-5, Jr., Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Damon Curry, 6-5, Sr., Franklin Area
Nate Whysong, 6-3, Sr., Chestnut Ridge
Matt Machalik, 6-1, Sr., Palmerton Area
Jake Dallas, 6-2, Jr., York Catholic
Third team
Reece Craft, 6-7, Jr., Devon Prep
Nate Edwards, 6', Sr., Girard
Sair Alsbrooks, 6-6, Sr., Math, Civics and Sciences Charter
Milak Myatt, 6-3, So., Math, Civics and Sciences Charter
Eli Teslovich, 6-1 Sr., Shady Side Academy
Bobby Fadden, 6-1, So., Mohawk Area
Class 3A Player of the Year: Joseph Roth
Class 3A Coach of the Year: Jason Fisher, Devon Prep
CLASS 2A
First team
Kyree Latimer, 6-4, Sr., Constitution
Cameron Lindsey, 6-2, Sr., Aliquippa
Josh Pratt, 6-1, So., Aliquippa
Connor Cranage, 5-10, Sr., Blue Ridge
Michael Hughes, 5-10, Jr., Holy Cross
Perry Fields, 6-3, Sr., Constitution
Second team
Tyree Turner, 6', Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic
Avery Collins, 6', So., Erie First Christian Academy
Trey Keating, 6-2, So., Nativity BVM
Owen Koleno, 6-1, Jr., West Branch
Noah Confer, 6-3, Sr., Muncy Area
Jon Updyke, 6-3, Sr., Conemaugh Township Area
Third team
Cody Fisher, 6-3, So., Lancaster Mennonite
Waid Gainer, 6-1, Jr., Halifax Area
Davis Fleming, 6-4, Jr., Curwensville
Nasir Williams, 6-1, Jr., Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter
Landon Francis, 5-11, Jr., Otto-Eldred
Tanner Zawada, 6', Jr., Mahanoy Area
Class 2A Player of the Year: Kyree Latimer
Class 2A Coach of the Year: Nick Lackovich, Aliquippa
CLASS 1A
First team
Pace Prosser, 6-2, Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley
Nate Brazil, 6-1, Sr., Imani Christian Academy
Jack Bracken, 6-5, Sr., Harmony Area
Courtney Wallace, 6-2, Jr., Neighborhood Academy
Craig Jarvis, 6-2, Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley
Lorenzo Gardner, 6-4, Sr., Monessen
Second team
R.J. Sledge, 5-10, Jr., Imani Christian Academy
Luke Repko, 5-10, Sr., Bishop Carroll Catholic
Stephen Smucker, 6-1, Jr., Linville Hill Christian
Rowan Gorsuch, 6-1, Sr., Williamsburg
Xavier Spears, 6-3, Sr., Notre Dame East Stroudsburg
Jeremy Dietz, 6-1, Jr., Conemaugh Valley
Lucas Stanley, 6-2, Jr., Union Area
Third team
Bryce Nicholson, 5-7, Jr., Turkeyfoot Valley Area
Jace Casses, 5-8, So., Bishop Carroll Catholic
Danny Odem III, 5-10, So., Farrell
Giovanni Sejuste. 6-1,Jr., Linville Hill Christian
Dawson Camper, 6-3, Sr., Union
Brody Pentz, 6-1, Jr., Bucktail Area
Class 1A Player of the Year: Pace Prosser
Class 1A Coach of the Year: Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley
NON-PIAA
First team
Will Riley, 6-9, Jr. Phelps
Jordan Dill, 6-1, So. Germantown Friends
Ryan Williams, 6-3, Sr., Malvern Prep
Devin Booker, 6-4 Jr., Cristo Rey
Matt Gilhool, 6-11, Jr., Penn Charter
Bryce Rollerson, 6', Jr., Germantown Academy
Second team
Kevin McCarthy, 6-4, Sr., Episcopal Academy
Cameron Wallace, 6-5, Jr., Westtown
K.J. Cochran, 6-4, Jr., Perkiomen
Gabe Tanner, 6-4, Jr., Perkiomen
Silas Graham, 6-2, Fr., Haverford
Onyx Nnani, 6-9, Jr. Phelps
Jake West, 6-3, Jr. Penn Charter
Non-PIAA Player of the Year: Will Riley
Non-PIAA Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen