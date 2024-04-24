Reading High's Yadiel Cruz, Berks Catholic's Kingston McKoy earn All-State boys basketball honors

Apr. 24—Two Berks boys basketball players earned All-State recognition for the 2023-24 season.

Reading High senior Yadiel Cruz earned first team honors in Class 6A as a first time selection, and Berks Catholic sophomore Kingston McKoy was named to the Class 4A third team by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers, it was announced Wednesday.

Cruz, the Berks Player of the Year, reached the 1,000-point milestone in just two years with the Red Knights, finishing his career with 1,010 total points. The 6-2 senior guard led the county in scoring with 729 total points and 22.1 points per game and also made 48 3-pointers. He helped lead Reading High to appearances in the Berks final, the District 3 Class 6A semifinals and the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.

Cruz scored his single-game career high of 40 points during the Red Knights' 71-62 win over Harrisburg.

Kingston McKoy, another first-time selection, averaged 14.9 points per game prior to suffering a season-ending leg injury during the Saints' 61-59 win against Reading High midway through the season on Jan. 23. A 6-3 guard and defensive force, McKoy scored a season-high 29 points in Berks Catholic's 77-73 win over Trinity.

He finished the season with 209 points, and the Saints were undefeated at the time of his injury.

CLASS 6A

First team

Jalil Bethea, 6-4, Sr., Archbishop Wood

Nick Coval, 6-2, Sr., Parkland

Greg Guidinger, 6-7, Sr., Central York

Shareef Jackson, 6-7, Jr., Roman Catholic

Yadiel Cruz, 6-2, Sr., Reading

Jaron McKie, 6-3, Jr., St. Joseph's Prep

Second team

Nyle Ralph-Beyer, 6-3, Sr., West Chester Henderson

J.J. Kelly, 6-6 Jr., Chambersburg Area

Josh Reed, 6-3, Sr., Archbishop Wood

Jaydon Smith, 6-5, Sr., Carlisle

Ben Rill, 6-8, Jr., Central York

Ethan Benne, 6-6, Sr., Penn Manor

Third team

Jacob Nguyen, 6-4, Jr., Spring-Ford

Donovan Fromhartz, 6-6, Jr., Downingtown West

Ben Natal, 6-2 Jr., Central York

Tyler Robbins, 6-9, Jr., Upper St. Clair

Tyler Grove, 6-6 Sr., McDowell

Wayne Fletcher II, 6-3, Jr., Central Dauphin

Class 6A Player of the Year: Jalil Bethea

Class 6A Coach of the Year: Jeff Hoke, Central York

CLASS 5A

First team

Ahmad Nowell, 6-1, Sr., Imhotep Charter

Thomas Sorber, 6-9, Sr., Archbishop Ryan

Darren Williams, 6-3, Sr., Archbishop Ryan

Elijah Guillory, 6-5, Sr., Moon Area

Jaen Chatman, 6-1, Jr., East Stroudsburg South

Naeem Colston 6-5, Sr., Samuel Fels

Second team

Cameron Rowell, 6-5, Sr., Franklin Regional

Adrian Brito, 6-6, Jr., Pocono Mountain West

Deuce Ketner, 6-6, Sr., Bonner-Prendergast

Kevin Rucker, Jr., 6-5, Sr., Bonner-Prendergast

Evan Berger, 6-4, Sr. Thomas Jefferson

Abdurahman Coulibaly, 6-4, Sr., West Philadelphia

Third team

Mason Fedor, 6-4, Sr., Abington Heights

Zaahir Muhammad-Gray, 6-6, So., Imhotep Charter

Zachary Campbell. 6-4, Sr.,Murrell Dobbins Tech

Josh Smith, 6-1, Jr., Mechanicsburg Area

Adrien Varella, 6-3, Jr., Holy Ghost Prep

Max Lebisky, 6-5, Sr., Phoenixville Area

Will Marion, 6', Sr., Abington Heights

Class 5A Player of the Year: Ahmad Nowell

Class 5A Coach of the Year: Ken Bianchi, Abington Heights

CLASS 4A

First team

Brandin Cummings, 6-4, Sr., Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Meleek Thomas, 6-4. Jr., Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Larenzo Jerkins, 6-5, Sr., Neumann-Goretti

Peter Kramer, 6-5, Sr., Hampton

Max Hurray, 6-2, Sr., North Catholic

Aasim "Flash" Burton, 6-3, Sr., Cardinal O'Hara

Christopher Meakin, 6-8, Sr., Littlestown

Second team

Zion Moore, 6-3, Jr., Belle Vernon Area

Khaafiq Myers, 5-10, Sr., Neumann-Goretti

Donte Tisinger, 6-2 Jr., Greater Johnstown

Aidan Sallie, 6-4, Jr. Big Spring

Rowan Carmichael, 5-11, Jr., Avonworth

Bradyn Foster, 6-8, Sr., Highlands

Third team

Torrey Brooks, 6-1, So., Neumann-Goretti

Ian Williams, 5-11, So., Archbishop Carroll

Carter Wamsley, 6-6, Jr., Eastern York

Jahrel Vigo, 6-2, Jr., Allentown Central Catholic

Kingston McKoy, 6-2, So., Berks Catholic

Luca Foster, 6-6, So., Archbishop Carroll

Class 4A Player of the Year: Brandin Cummings

Class 4A Coach of the Year: Mike Bariski, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

CLASS 3A

First team

Joseph Roth, 6-5, Sr., Ellwood City

Zane Conlon, 6-5 Jr., Devon Prep

Owen Schlager, 6-3, Jr., Trinity

Terek Crosby, 6-3, Sr., Yough

Karson Dominick, 6-2, Sr., North Penn-Mansfield

Rylan Muniz, 6', Sr., Executive Education Academy Charter

Second team

Jalen Wood, 5-10, Sr., Franklin Area

Jude Haigh, 6-5, Jr., Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Damon Curry, 6-5, Sr., Franklin Area

Nate Whysong, 6-3, Sr., Chestnut Ridge

Matt Machalik, 6-1, Sr., Palmerton Area

Jake Dallas, 6-2, Jr., York Catholic

Third team

Reece Craft, 6-7, Jr., Devon Prep

Nate Edwards, 6', Sr., Girard

Sair Alsbrooks, 6-6, Sr., Math, Civics and Sciences Charter

Milak Myatt, 6-3, So., Math, Civics and Sciences Charter

Eli Teslovich, 6-1 Sr., Shady Side Academy

Bobby Fadden, 6-1, So., Mohawk Area

Class 3A Player of the Year: Joseph Roth

Class 3A Coach of the Year: Jason Fisher, Devon Prep

CLASS 2A

First team

Kyree Latimer, 6-4, Sr., Constitution

Cameron Lindsey, 6-2, Sr., Aliquippa

Josh Pratt, 6-1, So., Aliquippa

Connor Cranage, 5-10, Sr., Blue Ridge

Michael Hughes, 5-10, Jr., Holy Cross

Perry Fields, 6-3, Sr., Constitution

Second team

Tyree Turner, 6', Sr., Greensburg Central Catholic

Avery Collins, 6', So., Erie First Christian Academy

Trey Keating, 6-2, So., Nativity BVM

Owen Koleno, 6-1, Jr., West Branch

Noah Confer, 6-3, Sr., Muncy Area

Jon Updyke, 6-3, Sr., Conemaugh Township Area

Third team

Cody Fisher, 6-3, So., Lancaster Mennonite

Waid Gainer, 6-1, Jr., Halifax Area

Davis Fleming, 6-4, Jr., Curwensville

Nasir Williams, 6-1, Jr., Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter

Landon Francis, 5-11, Jr., Otto-Eldred

Tanner Zawada, 6', Jr., Mahanoy Area

Class 2A Player of the Year: Kyree Latimer

Class 2A Coach of the Year: Nick Lackovich, Aliquippa

CLASS 1A

First team

Pace Prosser, 6-2, Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley

Nate Brazil, 6-1, Sr., Imani Christian Academy

Jack Bracken, 6-5, Sr., Harmony Area

Courtney Wallace, 6-2, Jr., Neighborhood Academy

Craig Jarvis, 6-2, Sr., Berlin Brothersvalley

Lorenzo Gardner, 6-4, Sr., Monessen

Second team

R.J. Sledge, 5-10, Jr., Imani Christian Academy

Luke Repko, 5-10, Sr., Bishop Carroll Catholic

Stephen Smucker, 6-1, Jr., Linville Hill Christian

Rowan Gorsuch, 6-1, Sr., Williamsburg

Xavier Spears, 6-3, Sr., Notre Dame East Stroudsburg

Jeremy Dietz, 6-1, Jr., Conemaugh Valley

Lucas Stanley, 6-2, Jr., Union Area

Third team

Bryce Nicholson, 5-7, Jr., Turkeyfoot Valley Area

Jace Casses, 5-8, So., Bishop Carroll Catholic

Danny Odem III, 5-10, So., Farrell

Giovanni Sejuste. 6-1,Jr., Linville Hill Christian

Dawson Camper, 6-3, Sr., Union

Brody Pentz, 6-1, Jr., Bucktail Area

Class 1A Player of the Year: Pace Prosser

Class 1A Coach of the Year: Tanner Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley

NON-PIAA

First team

Will Riley, 6-9, Jr. Phelps

Jordan Dill, 6-1, So. Germantown Friends

Ryan Williams, 6-3, Sr., Malvern Prep

Devin Booker, 6-4 Jr., Cristo Rey

Matt Gilhool, 6-11, Jr., Penn Charter

Bryce Rollerson, 6', Jr., Germantown Academy

Second team

Kevin McCarthy, 6-4, Sr., Episcopal Academy

Cameron Wallace, 6-5, Jr., Westtown

K.J. Cochran, 6-4, Jr., Perkiomen

Gabe Tanner, 6-4, Jr., Perkiomen

Silas Graham, 6-2, Fr., Haverford

Onyx Nnani, 6-9, Jr. Phelps

Jake West, 6-3, Jr. Penn Charter

Non-PIAA Player of the Year: Will Riley

Non-PIAA Coach of the Year: Tom Baudinet, Perkiomen