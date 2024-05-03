Read Dalton Knecht's farewell to Tennessee basketball after All-America season

Dalton Knecht had one of the most memorable seasons in Tennessee basketball history in his lone year with the Vols.

The first-team All-American and SEC player of the year shared a farewell message on Instagram on Friday.

"Thank you Rocky Top," Knecht wrote. "You will always be home."

Knecht averaged 21.7 points and shot 39.7% on 3-pointers as a senior at Tennessee. He transferred from Northern Colorado, where he played for two seasons after two years in junior college.

Knecht took college basketball by storm in his final season. The 6-foot-6 Colorado native routinely scored more than 20 points, tearing through opposing defenses to score at all three levels to help lead Tennessee to the second Elite Eight appearance in program history and an SEC regular-season title.

Knecht had 13 25-point games, eight 30-point games, six 35-point games, and a 40-point game. He scored 40 in the regular-season finale against Kentucky.

Dalton Knecht likely to be Rick Barnes' first Vols lottery pick in NBA Draft

Knecht is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in June. Many projections have Knecht going in the top-10 picks, which would make him the first lottery pick in coach Rick Barnes' tenure at UT.

UT has had seven NBA Draft picks under Barnes, including three first-round picks. Keon Johnson is the highest-drafted Vol in that span as the No. 21 pick in the 2021 draft.

Knecht figures to top that mark by a long shot after he put his scoring ability on full display throughout his season at UT.

