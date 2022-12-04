Reactions to Garrett Nussmeier’s performance in LSU’s SEC Championship loss to Georgia

LSU fell to 9-4 on what has still been an overall strong first season for coach Brian Kelly with a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night.

The Tigers put up a good fight and actually outgained the Bulldogs in a 50-30 loss, but mistakes and poor defensive play ultimately doomed the team in this game. Jayden Daniels played through last week’s ankle injury but was clearly limited and ultimately left the game.

Garrett Nussmeier performed well in his stead, throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as LSU’s New Year’s Six hopes were likely dashed. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game, namely the performance from Nussmeier.

If Nuss does end up hitting the transfer portal he’s put some great tape out tonight — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) December 4, 2022

Georgia dominated LSU today but credit Garrett Nussmeier for looking good off the bench. How good was Nussmeier? His 294 passing yards were the most Georgia's defense gave up to a QB this season — and he only played the second half. — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 4, 2022

Garrett Nussmeier with a play Joe Burrow would approve of. pic.twitter.com/CJ0UAFRTUt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2022

Garrett Nussmeier has an absolute cannon😯 pic.twitter.com/ylITY2fpeI — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 3, 2022

LSU wouldn't be where it is without Jayden Daniels but Garrett Nussmeier looks like a guy who with a full season under his belt might actually give them a chance in this type of game — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 4, 2022

#LSU has lost the SEC Championship Game, 50-30. The defense got bulldozed and the Tigers’ offense couldn’t produce until it was too late. The one bright spot: Garrett Nussmeier. — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) December 4, 2022

Garrett Nussmeier is creating a lot of reason to be excited about his future tonight. — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 4, 2022

Two really impressive throws from Garrett Nussmeier as LSU scores on its first offensive drive of the third quarter. Kid can sling it. — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) December 3, 2022

Have heard a lot about how gifted Garrett Nussmeier is for the past two-plus years. Little Nuss showing he's got some magic in him and has been a bright spot for LSU today. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 4, 2022

If you were worried about this Georgia defense having too big an ego going into the break between now and the CFP, well… Garrett Nussmeier has solved that — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 4, 2022

Garrett Nussmeier truly will throw any pass at any time. It's wild. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 4, 2022

Garrett Nussmeier is the least Brian Kelly quarterback of all time https://t.co/BkLySpJjjF — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 3, 2022

Lot of folks are ready for Garrett Nussmeier to get in the portal after this possession. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire