Reactions to Garrett Nussmeier's performance in LSU's SEC Championship loss to Georgia

LSU fell to 9-4 on what has still been an overall strong first season for coach Brian Kelly with a loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night.

The Tigers put up a good fight and actually outgained the Bulldogs in a 50-30 loss, but mistakes and poor defensive play ultimately doomed the team in this game. Jayden Daniels played through last week’s ankle injury but was clearly limited and ultimately left the game.

Garrett Nussmeier performed well in his stead, throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as LSU’s New Year’s Six hopes were likely dashed. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the game, namely the performance from Nussmeier.

