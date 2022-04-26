Reaction of Sylvester Smith committing to Tennessee

2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama.

He holds Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.

Tennessee now has nine commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring and safety Smith.

Tennessee’s 2023 football commitment tracker

Before announcing his commitment to the Vols, Smith pulled out a Florida hat. The 2023 prospect then put on a Tennessee hat and made his Vols’ commitment official.

Reaction to Smith’s commitment is listed below.

4-star defensive back Sylvester Smith just committed to Tennessee via live Instagram announcement. Smith is the #11 safety prospect, top 150 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Tennessee has the nation’s #7 recruiting class following Smith’s commitment — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) April 26, 2022

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava leads the way but the defensive group in this Tennessee class now with LB Caleb Herring and DB Sylvester Smith onboard is really special. @Volquest_Rivals — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) April 26, 2022

BREAKING: Four-star safety Sylvester Smith just announced his commitment to Tennessee. He talks his decision with @RyanCallahan247: “When I went up there, I fell in love with the place.” ➡️ https://t.co/MkyWqSOxzP #Vols pic.twitter.com/y7GKQ2DOv8 — GoVols247 (@GoVols247) April 26, 2022

Opening up Twitter to new commitments for @Vol_Football and addition announcements form @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/lHTRGqDXh7 — Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) April 26, 2022

Watch: Sylvester Smith teases a Florida hat before committing to Tennessee https://t.co/dzygVCA3Bl — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) April 26, 2022

Dear Football Recruits, Can y’all stop committing on Tuesdays so my podcast doesn’t look outdated when it comes out on Wednesdays?!?! Sincerely,@BleavinTenn Editor — Kyler Brian Kerbyson (@kylerkerbyson) April 26, 2022

New @Vol_Football commitment Sylvester Smith after his announcement pic.twitter.com/T2isY0kRUA — Yellowhammer Football (@YellowhammerFB) April 26, 2022

Four-star safety Sylvester Smith has committed to Tennessee football over offers from Auburn, Georgia and LSU. #Vols 🏈https://t.co/xkREWMlRuz — Knox News (@knoxnews) April 26, 2022

Tennessee's recruiting hot streak continues. Four-star safety Sylvester Smith commits to Vols over Auburn, Georgia and LSU. https://t.co/UZaMHwCTfo @GoVolsXtra — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) April 26, 2022

1

1