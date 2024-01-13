Advertisement

Reaction: Georgia hires Alabama’s cornerbacks coach

James Morgan
·2 min read
1

The Georgia Bulldogs have immediately begun plucking a few key pieces from the Alabama Crimson Tide football program following Nick Saban’s retirement. Georgia’s latest edition is former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson. Robinson will serve as the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Robinson takes over Will Muschamp’s role. Muschamp, who is looking to spend more time with his family, will now be a defensive analyst for the Georgia staff.

Kirby Smart is building another elite coaching staff for the 2024 season. Georgia has a lot of continuity, so far, from the 2023 coaching staff. How did social media react after Georgia hired Travaris Robinson?

UGA officially hires Robinson

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Georgia has a great coaching staff

Muschamp and Robinson have coached together a lot

Georgia's coaching staff is great

Lane Kiffin reacts

UGA is ready to recruit

Georgia looking to add an Alabama safety?

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire