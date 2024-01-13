Reaction: Georgia hires Alabama’s cornerbacks coach

The Georgia Bulldogs have immediately begun plucking a few key pieces from the Alabama Crimson Tide football program following Nick Saban’s retirement. Georgia’s latest edition is former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson. Robinson will serve as the safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator at Georgia.

Robinson takes over Will Muschamp’s role. Muschamp, who is looking to spend more time with his family, will now be a defensive analyst for the Georgia staff.

Kirby Smart is building another elite coaching staff for the 2024 season. Georgia has a lot of continuity, so far, from the 2023 coaching staff. How did social media react after Georgia hired Travaris Robinson?

UGA officially hires Robinson

Join us in welcoming the newest member of our staff, Travaris Robinson. Welcome to the Classic City, @Coach_TRob!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/GefwQHgDcz — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 13, 2024

Georgia recruiting staffer David Cooper

Not only do ELITE PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ ELITE COACH WITH ELITE‼️👑 #GoDawgs 🐶 — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) January 13, 2024

Georgia has a great coaching staff

That’s a great hire for UGA. Just signed the top class and still looking to upgrade with even better players. Kirby gets it, it’s about the players if you want to win the biggest prize. — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) January 13, 2024

Muschamp and Robinson have coached together a lot

Will Muschamp is transitioning to a Defensive Analyst role to spend more time with his family. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 13, 2024

Georgia's coaching staff is great

#UGA adding T-Rob to the staff and looking around the rest of the SEC pic.twitter.com/3j6OVAWEEe — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) January 13, 2024

Lane Kiffin reacts

UGA is ready to recruit

Kirby Smart – Head Coach

Donte Williams – DB Coach

Travaris Robinson – Safeties Coach

Will Muschamp – Analyst Kirby Smart has now assembled a Secondary coaching staff that has been responsible for lead recruiting 29 – 5 ⭐️ recruits pic.twitter.com/0FDPuunNKT — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) January 13, 2024

Georgia looking to add an Alabama safety?

Chess not checkers: Travaris Robinson signed Caleb Downs at Alabama. 👀 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/zfOvIT019A — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) January 13, 2024

Will Muschamp stepping down to an analyst role & Georgia hiring Bama’s Travaris Robinson as co-DC & Safeties Coach. T-Rob was on staff with Muschamp at Auburn, Florida & South Carolina. Muschamp stays in the building & the philosophy & on-field coaching style won’t miss a beat. https://t.co/6pGsfcbUGn — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 13, 2024

Travaris Robinson and will muschamp are back together at Georgia. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/xcW2u3URG0 — James Dukes (@uga_Dukes12) January 13, 2024

Kirby Smart adding Travaris Robinson to the staff… pic.twitter.com/cCucj4ZAuC — 👑Red Dirt Duke👑 (@Duke_Lucas_) January 13, 2024

