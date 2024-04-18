RBC Heritage 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Don’t blink, you’ll miss another birdie in Hilton Head Island.

The first round of the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links has come and gone but not without myriad birdies and plenty of low scores on Thursday in South Carolina. It’s J.T. Poston on top of the leaderboard after an 8-under 63. He has a two-shot lead on Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler shot 2-under 69 in his first round since sliding the green jacket back on.

The purse at the RBC Heritage is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

RBC: Photos

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 RBC Heritage. All times listed are ET.

Friday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 8:15 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris 8:25 a.m. Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry 8:35 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry 8:45 a.m. Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp 8:55 a.m. Corey Conners, Tom Hoge 9:05 a.m. Tom Kim, Harris English 9:15 a.m. Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay 9:25 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers 9:35 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd 9:50 a.m. Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy 10 a.m. Taylor Moore, Justin Rose 10:10 a.m. Brian Harman, Sungjae Im 10:20 a.m. Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick 10:30 a.m. Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy 10:40 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele 10:50 a.m. Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland 11 a.m. Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap 11:10 a.m. Alejandro Tosti 11:25 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes 11:35 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen 11:45 a.m. Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson 11:55 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young 12:05 p.m. Tony Finau, Adam Schenk 12:15 p.m. Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes 12:25 p.m. Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama 12:35 p.m. Jason Day, Eric Cole 12:45 p.m. Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An 1 p.m. Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam 1:10 p.m. Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim 1:20 p.m. Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston 1:30 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth 1:40 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala 1:50 p.m. Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood 2 p.m. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner 2:10 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, April 19

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, April 20

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 21

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek