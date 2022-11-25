RB Patrick Taylor returns on Packers practice squad

For the third time this season, running back Patrick Taylor has returned to the Green Bay Packers practice squad after being released.

The Packers signed Taylor to the practice squad and released tight end Josh Babicz from the practice squad on Friday.

Taylor was released from the 53-man roster on Wednesday, cleared waivers on Thursday and returned to the team on the practice squad a day later.

Taylor has played in eight games for the Packers this season. He’s been on the field for one offensive snap and 78 special teams snaps in 2022.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon are the only two running backs on the 53-man roster, giving Taylor an excellent chance to be a practice squad elevation. He has two elevations remaining.

Taylor began the regular season on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster on Sept. 24, released on Nov. 1, signed to the practice squad on Nov. 3, signed to the active roster on Nov. 15 and now released on Nov. 23 and signed to the practice squad on Nov. 25. He was elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire