Rays take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (8-26, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (17-18, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Soroka (0-3, 6.48 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -179, White Sox +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Tampa Bay is 17-18 overall and 11-9 in home games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Chicago has an 8-26 record overall and a 3-14 record in road games. The White Sox are 2-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has five doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 4-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Dominic Leone: day-to-day (back), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.