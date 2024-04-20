Rays turn to Erasmo Ramirez in latest bullpen shuffle

NEW YORK — The Rays again spun the revolving door to fill the last spot in their heavily used bullpen Saturday morning, sending down left-hander Jacob Lopez and calling up veteran righty Erasmo Ramirez.

The Rays made the move because Lopez pitched on Friday. Even though it was only one inning, they likely would not have used him for several days, as he is on a starter routine at Triple-A Durham and probably would be the first choice if the Rays needed to fill a rotation spot.

Ramirez, 33, pitched in 15 games for the Rays last season (his second stint with the team) and re-signed on a minor-league deal to return this year. He had a 2.16 ERA in five appearances at Durham.

“I don’t think we drew it up for Lopez to come in and pitch one inning, but given the way the bullpen is (we needed him),” manager Kevin Cash said. “And we’ve got to prioritize getting him back in a rotation setting.

“Erasmo is a guy we saw in spring training, a guy we saw last year. We know he’s got pitches on him, and he can help if the situation presents.”

To make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster, infielder Taylor Walls, who is recovering from hip surgery, was transferred from the 10- to the 60-day injured list, which shouldn’t impact his return.

The shuffle actually started April 9, when starter Tyler Alexander was placed on the bereavement list and reliever Kevin Kelly was called up. After Jacob Waguespack, who won the last reliever job out of spring training, made a spot start on April 12, he was sent to Triple-A the next day and Alexander was reinstated. On Thursday, Kelly was sent down and Lopez called up.

Thanks for the memories

The Yankees held a pregame ceremony to honor retiring radio broadcaster John Sterling, who spent 35 seasons in their booth. Sterling, 85, was presented with several gifts, including silver cuff links and a microphone, plus a Yankees jersey with No. 5,631, reflecting the number of games he called.

Cash, who played briefly for the Yankees in 2009, offered his congratulations during his pregame media session. Longtime Rays TV broadcaster Dewayne Staats, who is in his 49th year overall, has known Sterling since the late 1970s.

“John was on the Braves crew and I was with the Astros, so I go back to those days with him,” Staats said. “And here’s the deal. John was the same then as he is now. And he is who he is. The great thing about him is that if you listen to him on the air or you ran into him in the hallway behind the press box, he was the same guy. So, you knew what you were getting all the time.

“And a good part of that time, there was great entertainment value, whether he necessarily meant there to be entertainment value or not. So, from that point of view he was great. He’s a colorful figure and loved, like I think we all do, loved what we do and feel fortunate that we’re doing it. And I think he was one of the cheerleaders for that.”

Taste of New York

Richie Palacios’ return to his native New York included eating plenty of pizza. While he has several favorite places, he also has specific rules, such as slices must be plain: “If you’re a true New Yorker, you don’t put toppings on your pizza. That’s just clear as day, so I eat my pizza just plain cheese.” Also, he said, slices must be folded when in hand: “That’s not even a question.”

Miscellany

Saturday’s game, with the Sterling ceremony and an Aaron Judge bobblehead giveaway, was announced as a sellout crowd of 47,629. ... Due to conflict with Lightning playoff games, Rays games Sunday at the Yankees and Tuesday at home vs. the Tigers will be shown on Bally Sports Florida rather than the usual Bally Sports Sun, as well as the usual streaming options. …. Outfielder Josh Lowe (right oblique strain) got through his first rehab game with Durham on Friday with no issues and was expected to play in one game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Worcester, Massachusetts, and then DH on Sunday.

