Rays host the Mets to open 3-game series

New York Mets (16-15, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-18, fifth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (2-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -135, Mets +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Tampa Bay has a 14-18 record overall and an 8-9 record in home games. The Rays are 8-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York is 7-5 on the road and 16-15 overall. The Mets have gone 9-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 10 extra base hits (three doubles and seven home runs). Richard Palacios is 11-for-32 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has eight home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .218 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 12-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mets: 4-6, .210 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.