Rays bring back Josh Lowe, option Curtis Mead before White Sox series

ST. PETERSBURG — As expected, the Rays activated outfielder Josh Lowe on Monday afternoon before the series opener against the White Sox at Tropicana Field. Lowe began the season on the injured list with an oblique strain and then a hamstring tweak at the end of April delayed his return.

The Rays optioned infielder Curtis Mead to Triple A to make room on the roster for Lowe.

The Rays also optioned lefty Jacob Lopez to bring up right-hander Edwin Uceta to cover the bullpen after it had to use six relievers Sunday.

Lowe had just four spring training at-bats before he was shut down. In 135 games last season, Lowe hit .292 with 20 home runs and 32 stolen bases. Defensively, Lowe was very solid. He made just two errors all season, racking up six defensive runs saved in rightfield.

Mead was hitting .218 with a .545 slugging percentage in 26 games.

This story will be updated.

