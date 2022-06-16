Rays again come up short against Yankees

NEW YORK — Wednesday’s game looked a lot like Tuesday’s.

The Rays got a solid starting pitching performance. The Rays didn’t hit much. The Rays made a costly outfield error.

And the Rays lost.

The final was 4-3 Wednesday, and the gap between the Rays (35-27) and the MLB-best Yankees (47-16) grew to 11 games.

Also there were injury issues, with scheduled Thursday pitcher Drew Rasmussen placed on the injured list before the game due to a hamstring strain, and centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier leaving in the third inning with what the team said was left Achilles inflammation.

Starter Shane McClanahan wasn’t his sharpest, and did allow two home runs, but got through six innings, allowing only one other hit and striking out seven.

The Rays offense again was quiet, managing only six hits — including two Yandy Diaz doubles — against starter Nestor Cortes and four relievers.

Brett Phillips, who replaced Kiermaier in centerfield, dropped a fly ball to right-centerfield by Josh Donaldson leading off the fifth, which led to the three-run New York outburst. That made the third straight game one of the Rays’ usually sure-handed outfielders dropped a fly ball.

McClanahan got the next two out, but fell behind Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3-0 and manager Kevin Cash opted to put him on and bring up lighter-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka. That backfired, as Higashioka then launched a three-run home run. And that made for 43 unearned runs on the season allowed by the Rays, second most in the majors.

There was a delay of 16 minutes during the top of the eighth.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wanted to take out reliever Miguel Castro when the Rays sent up pitch-hitter Ji-Man Choi, but the umpires debated for close to 10 minutes whether he could since pitching coach Matt Blake had just visited the mound. Boone ultimately was allowed to, and brought in lefty Lucas Luetge , then Cash went out twice to further discuss.

After all that, Choi delivered an RBI single off the lefty and extended his career high hitting streak to 13 games. Rene Pinto followed with a bloop single to make it 4-3, then Phillips flied out.

This story will be updated.

