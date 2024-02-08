Ravens WR Zay Flowers under investigation for alleged domestic assault

Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation by the Baltimore County Police for an alleged domestic assault, the Baltimore Banner reported on Thursday. Local CBS affiliate WJZ later reported it as well.

The Ravens issued a statement to local media, including Fox Baltimore sports reporter Morgan Adsit, saying they were aware of the report.

Per Ravens, “We are aware of the report regarding Zay Flowers.



“We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time.” — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) February 8, 2024

Flowers has not been charged with a crime.

An Acton (Mass.) police department is also involved in the alleged matter and declined to provide the report to the Banner. Massachusetts has state laws in place that keep communications between the police and victims of domestic violence or sexual assault confidential.

The incident allegedly took place in the Owings Mills, Md., area on Jan. 21, Baltimore County Police confirmed to the Banner. Flowers, the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played in the AFC championship game a week later against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation by the Baltimore County Police for an alleged assault. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Flowers, 23, finished as the Ravens' leader in receptions (9) during the playoffs and with 156 receiving yards and a score. Flowers received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and coughed up a goal-line fumble on the same drive that stymied Baltimore's effort to chip into its deficit against Kansas City. The Ravens, the top seed in the AFC, ultimately lost 17-10 to the Chiefs at home.

In the 16 regular-season games, Flowers finished with 77 catches and 858 receiving yards — both franchise records for a rookie — along with six total touchdowns.

No additional details were provided as the case is pending.