Ravens sign TE Mark Andrews to massive contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed a few of their key contributors to massive contract extensions recently, namely offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. However they still have a few more big contracts to hand out, and on Monday night they signed a big part of their offense to a big-money deal in Mark Andrews.

An Andrews extension always seemed likely, and now it’s a reality. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the details on the new contract, with Baltimore and the star player locking in a four-year, $56 million dollar deal that will make Andrews the third-highest paid tight end in the league.

Sources: The #Ravens and Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews have agreed to terms on a substantial extension, with Andrews getting a 4-year deal worth $56M. The $14M APY means he’ll make more money through 4 years than any other TE in the league. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

Ravens made Mark Andrews the third -highest paid TE in terms of annual pay: George Kittle: $15M/year

Travis Kelce: $14.3M/year

Mark Andrews: $14M/year That feels about right seeing as since 2019, Andrews ranks No. 1 in TDs, No. 4 in receiving yards and No. 5 in receptions. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) September 7, 2021

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the details of the contract.

Mark Andrews' new $56-million deal with the Ravens includes $37.6 million in guaranteed money for 63 percent of the deal, per source. He will be paid $26.6 million by March 2022. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 6, 2021

This is a great deal for both Andrews and the Ravens. The fourth-year player gets the money he deserves while Baltimore is able to retain a great player while not paying him the most money at his position.

Over the course of his three years with the Ravens, Andrews has caught 156 passes for 2,105 yards and 20 tochdowns.