Ravens sign OLB Brandon Copeland to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens currently don’t have many healthy players at outside linebacker. Only Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are members of the 53-man roster at the position, but on Wednesday the team added a veteran outside linebacker to their practice squad.

The team announced that they’ve brought in outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, adding him to their practice squad. Copeland has had many NFL stops since entering the league in 2013, and add depth at a position where Baltimore needs any healthy player that they can get after seeing Steven Means go down with a torn achilles in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

We have signed LB Brandon Copeland to the practice squad. https://t.co/UuYhsygDhp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 21, 2022

