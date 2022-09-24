Ravens release final injury report for Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the New England Patriots in a Week 3 battle at Gillette Stadium. The team will look to bounce back after a disappointing Week 2 collapse against the Miami Dolphins, and will hope to get some of their players back who were either out or limited last Sunday.

Baltimore released their final injury report of the week ahead of their matchup in New England, with many people being deemed as questionable. The only player who was designated as doubtful was offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, while quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the report altogether after being a limited participant in Wedneday’s practice.

Injury report and game status for Sunday vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/feiZbUkNd9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire