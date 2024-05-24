Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he lost weight to become more agile

Lamar Jackson’s offseason weight loss has been arguably the top story of Baltimore Ravens OTAs thus far. On day two of OTAs, Jackson met the media scrum but didn’t specify his exact weight or the number of pounds that he’s dropped since last season.

He did, however, indicate his motivation to shed pounds- improving his agility.

“I don’t really know how many pounds I lost,” Jackson said on Thursday.

“I’m like two-something [hundred pounds] right now. But I [will] just say it was important enough to be able to move around a little bit extra, that’s all.”

Earlier this offseason, Jackson indicated that his current weight was 205 pounds, which is 10 pounds less than last season and 25 pounds less than what he played at in 2022.

When a reporter specifically asked Jackson what the impetus for weight loss was, Jackson responded, “Just so I can be more agile and be able to move more.”

His ability to “move more” means he should be even quicker, faster, and more elusive than ever this upcoming season.

The reigning MVP led the league with 5.5 yards per carry last season, and he’s accumulated 5,258 yards rushing across six seasons. That is close to 1,400 yards more than any other signal caller over that span.

The Ravens franchise QB made history in 2019 when he rushed 1,206 yards, breaking Michael Vick’s record (1,039 yards in 2006) for most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback.

Now, with a 17-game season instead of 16 contests, Jackson stands a better chance of breaking his own record.

When asked by a reporter, Jackson said he couldn’t remember the last time he felt this elusive.

“It’s been so long,” he told reporters at the Under Armour Performance Center.

“We had COVID that happened to us; it slowed us down a little, but I feel great right now. I feel great.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire