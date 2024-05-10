Isaiah Likely was awed by Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, added speed

According to Lamar Jackson, he’s lost more weight this offseason and is now down to 205 pounds. Just two years ago, he was reportedly at 230. According to his teammate, Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, the leaner and meaner Jackson is also faster.

In an appearance on the YouTube show “Up & Adams” on Thursday, he Likely claimed that he didn’t recognize Jackson when he first saw him this offseason due to the franchise quarterback’s more svelte appearance.

Lively said the dropped weight has made Jackson even faster now.

“Y’all thought L was fast before, if y’all thought you couldn’t catch L before,” Lively said, much to the chagrin of host Kay Adams, an admitted Cincinnati Bengals supporter.

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has won two MVP awards, two first-team All-Pro honors, and three Pro Bowls. He has also achieved the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206 in 2019).

Adams asked Likely if “this cat” can still take it up another notch beyond all that this season.

Watch the video embedded in the X posting below for the response:

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely when asked if there’s another level to Lamar Jackson “I don’t know if unanimous is gonna be the word this year. That’s all I’m gonna say” pic.twitter.com/bcQgAAsPT4 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire