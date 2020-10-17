Ravens place Brandon Williams on COVID-19/reserve list a day before game against Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday.

The Ravens announced the new on Twitter, including a graphic explaining a player can be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list if they tested positive or came into contact with someone who tested positive.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/usRocLnSzE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2020

The Ravens did not specify why the move was made. Williams reportedly has not tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list after coming into contact with another person who tested positive, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Ravens DT Brandon Williams, who went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, had a close contact with an infected person and did not test positive himself, per source.



Under the latest NFL-NFLPA protocols, any “high risk” close contact must be isolated for at least five days. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2020

Due to the move, Williams will not be available if the Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Williams has started all five games for the Ravens in 2020, racking up 15 tackles and 1 quarterback hit. Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Eagles also dealing with a COVID-19 issues

While the NFL has not canceled or postponed Sunday’s game, it could be in jeopardy. On Friday, the Eagles placed offensive lineman Matt Pryor on the COVID-19/reserve list. It’s believed Pryor came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. Pryor missed practice Thursday due to an illness, but returned to practice Friday.

The NFL could opt to keep Sunday’s game planned as normal, but any additional positive tests before game time could force the league’s hand.

