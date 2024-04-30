Ravens pick up fifth-year option on Odafe Oweh

The Ravens have committed to outside linebacker Odafe Oweh for another year.

Oweh's fifth-year option was officially picked up today, meaning he'll have a guaranteed salary of $13.25 million for the 2025 season.

"We are happy to announce that the Ravens will be picking up Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta announced. "We look forward to watching him play great football for us this year."

The Ravens took Oweh with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Although he's been mostly a backup through his first three NFL seasons, they like his combination of length and quickness and view him as a player on the rise. He played his best football down the stretch last season, and this season he's likely to be a starter.

With a $13.25 million salary, the Ravens will be counting on him developing into not just a starter but a top-notch pass rusher by the time his contract is up after the 2025 season.