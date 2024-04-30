Ravens pick up fifth-year option for former Penn State star Odafe Oweh

Days after wrapping up the 2024 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens continue to find themselves in the Penn State football headlines. After using a third-round pick to select edge rusher Adisa Isaac in the draft, the Ravens have made the decision to pick up a fifth-year option on another former Nittany Lion, Odafe Oweh.

“We are happy to announce that the Ravens will be picking up Odafe Oweh’s fifth-year option,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a released statement. “We look forward to watching him play great for is this year.”

Oweh was a first-round pick of the Ravens in the 2021 NFL draft, and he signed a fairly standard four-year contract with an option for a fifth year. Oweh is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, but the option will keep him in Baltimore through the end of the 2025 season before being eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. At that time, Oweh will be 28 years old, and that could put him in the market for a nice contract if things continue to go well with the Ravens.

Oweh is coming off a 2023 season in which he played in 13 games, the fewest games in any of his three seasons in the NFL so far. He also started five games, forced two fumbles and tied a career-best 5.0 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire