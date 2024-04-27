Penn State DE Adisa Isaac drafted by Ravens in 3rd round of 2024 NFL draft

The wait is over for Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac. The Baltimore Ravens used a late third-round pick of the 2024 NFL draft to add Isaac to their defense, giving Penn State its fourth NFL draft pick of the year.

The Ravens selected Isaac with the 30th pick of Round 3 of the NFL draft on Friday evening. Isaac was the 94th overall pick in this year’s draft. He is the second of two third-round draft picks, joining offensive lineman Caedan Wallace.

Isaac will join a Ravens defense that includes another forme rPenn State defensive end, Odafe Oweh. Oweh was a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2021.

Isaac was the top-ranked recruit in the state of New York when he committed to Penn State in the Class of 2019, and he came with early expectations of being an early-round draft pick in the NFL. It may be safe to say he met those expectations. Isaac committed to Penn State over offers from Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Auburn.

Isaac made appearances in 11 games as a true freshman in 2019 and saw some playing time during the 2020 COVID season. He missed the 2021 season due to injury but returned to start all 13 games for the Nittany Lions in 2022 and continued to be a defensive starter and leader in 2023 instead of entering the NFL draft a year ago. Isaac earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2023 season after being a third-team All-Big Ten player in 2022.

