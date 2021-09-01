Ravens lose two players to waiver claims, claim none

The Baltimore Ravens cut a huge amount of great talent on Tuesday, as they and the rest of the NFL were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players. While some of veterans released don’t have to go through waivers, a lot of young talent will, so teams are always risking losing those players with other teams having the chance to claim them.

There was always a possibility that Baltimore was going to lose one or two people to waivers despite probably wanting many of their own guys back on their practice squad. That was indeed the case, as they lost two very promising players in running back Nate McCrary and defensive back Nigel Warrior.

Seattle Seahawks claimed Ravens DB Nigel Warrior. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 1, 2021

Ravens also lost RB Nate McCrary to a claim by the Denver Broncos. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 1, 2021

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott chimed in on the loss of Warrior, with Humphrey calling the second-year player “a baller”.

No 🧢 — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) September 1, 2021

It’s disappointing to see both players depart Baltimore, as they showed great promise. McCrary took on a big workload during the preseason and impressed, while Warrior showed off his versatility and playmaking.

The Ravens made no waiver moves themselves, so they either didn’t put in a claim for anyone or they were too low in the pecking order and saw other teams scoop up players that they wanted before they had a chance to.

Ravens did not get any waiver claims. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 1, 2021

There are still plenty more moves to be made for Baltimore, both on their active roster and their practice squad. The next few days and weeks should clear up how both will look to start the 2021 season.