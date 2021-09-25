Ravens lose 4 key defenders to COVID-19 list

Sunday’s matchup in Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens just got a little more interesting. The Ravens will not bring four key defensive players, including three starters in the front seven.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and EDGEs Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 3. Williams, Madubuike and Houston all start, and Ferguson is Houston’s primary backup.

Ferguson reportedly tested positive and the others are all deemed close contacts. Because they are on the reserve list, it means the other players are not vaccinated.

From NFL's COVID-19 protocol: "Fully vaccinated individuals will not be designated as high-risk close contacts and will not be required to isolate away from the club facility as a result."

If they are on Reserve/COVID-19 list, it's w/positive test or unvaccinated close contact. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 24, 2021

Houston was responsible for one of the Ravens’ three sacks on the season and the veteran was also playing well against the run. It’s a severe stress to the Ravens’ defensive depth. Remember, Baltimore has allowed more passing yards through the first two weeks than any other team and over 200 more yards through the air than the Lions did in Weeks 1-2.