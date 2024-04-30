Ravens GM Eric DeCosta excited about Roger Rosengarten’s mobility at offensive tackle

The Baltimore Ravens lost three starters on their offensive lineman during the 2024 offseason. Gone are John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, and Morgan Moses, off to the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, and Jets, respectively.

Baltimore now has an opportunity to reset in a way on their line, and it appears they want to get more athletic. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta praised the athletic agility of the newest Ravens offensive lineman, Roger Rosengarten, talking about his mobility and ability to move out in space.

“Pass protection-wise, the guys that really kind of flourish at our level are the guys that have enough strength and the guys that can really move their feet, and that’s great. In our offense, we do a lot of things out in space. Guys have to be able to pull, and our screen game was good this year. And we get these guys out there, and we have fast players, and our quarterback, obviously, is a tremendous athlete, so you want guys that are mobile. We want big, strong guys, but we want these guys to be mobile, too.”

Rosengarten should be in the thick of the team’s starting right tackle competition. While others could give him a run for his money, such as Daniel Faalele, it feels like Rosengarten should be the early favorite to win the job despite his lack of NFL experience.

