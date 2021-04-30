  • Oops!
Ravens first-round pick Odafe Oweh will no longer go by the name he used in college

Chris Cwik
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens announced their 31st overall pick as Odafe Oweh, but he was called a different name at the 2021 NFL draft. After being selected by the Ravens, Odafe decided to start going by his actual first name instead of his middle name. 

Odafe previously went by "Jayson" throughout his college career because people had trouble pronouncing "Odafe." Now that he's in the NFL, Oweh is going to make sure people know how to pronounce his actual first name. 

As ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley laid out in the above tweet, Odafe is pronounced (O-dah-FAY.)

Odafe Oweh ready to go in Baltimore

Oweh's selection raised some eyebrows among analysts who questioned Oweh's low sack total. Oweh did not record a sack during his final season at Penn State. 

Oweh explained why he wasn't concerned about that during his first press conference as a member of the Ravens.

Our own Eric Edholm wasn't super concerned about Oweh's lack of sacks, ranking Oweh as the No. 32 overall prospect in the draft. The Ravens are usually a good place for a defensive player to land. 

If they can find a way to turn Oweh's potential into production, no one is going to have trouble pronouncing his first name. 

