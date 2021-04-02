Rashod Bateman cements 1st-round status at Minnesota pro day

It’s a good year to need a wide receiver early in the NFL draft, and Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman reminded everyone why he should be one of the first off the board later this month.

Bateman delivered an impressive performance at the Golden Gophers’ pro day workout Thursday, showing off an ideal blend of size, speed and athleticism that’s sure to have NFL decision-makers locking him into a first-round grade.

Keep an eye on teams like the Baltimore Ravens (No. 27 overall), Green Bay Packers (No. 29 overall), Buffalo Bills (No. 30 overall) and the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 31 overall) in terms of potential landing spots for Bateman in the first round.