Rashee Rice hit with $1 million lawsuit after auto accident

The court document says the plaintiffs, Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy of Dallas County, are suing for $1 million for severe injuries, including “trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stitches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding, and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment.”

Gromova and Petrovskiy were both driving in their respective cars and had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

They are suing for negligence and punitive damages, which includes physical and mental harm, property damages, costs of medical prevention and care in the future, loss of earnings, potential harm to their safety and welfare, along with several other claims, according to court documents.

Both Gromova and Petrovskiy demand a trial by jury, according to the document.