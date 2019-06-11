Lowry gives Draymond Green credit for blocking potential title-winning shot

The shot that had the potential to win the Toronto Raptors their first NBA championship couldn’t have been in the hands of a more deserving individual.

Kyle Lowry — the longest-serving current member of the team — was in the corner with his team down 106-105 in the dying seconds of Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night. With his side up 3-1 in the series going into the contest, his shot could have sent a country into a frenzy.

As the final buzzer sounded and the ball flew through the air, it appeared that he missed it by a mile. However, upon further inspection, the truth revealed itself and, shortly thereafter, Lowry was giving one of his opponents some respect for getting a few fingers on the ball after it left his hand.

“We tried to get to Kawhi to his right side, they doubled off him,” said Lowry after the game as he walked the media through the final play. “He swung it to Freddie [VanVleet], and Freddie had a look and he threw it to me in the corner, and Draymond got a piece of it. He blocked it. I'm not going to miss it; he got a little piece of it.”

Although there’s no way to know what would have happened if Green wasn’t there, Lowry was happy with the way things played out in the moment.

“Yeah, it felt great out of my hand,” the Raptors point guard said. “He got a piece of it, that's what great defenders do...”.

After Lowry’s three-pointer missed its mark, social media took advantage of the opportunity to make fun of his attempt before Green’s tip of the ball became common knowledge.

Here are just a few examples of Twitter’s wrath.

Kyle Lowry for a chance to win the Raptors their first ever NBA Championship and to become a living Legend in Canada..... #NBAFinals #WeTheNorth #DubNation pic.twitter.com/0lP3WZS2Tk — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) June 11, 2019

That’s plenty of reactionary heat, but that’s the way things go on social media.

Nonetheless, Lowry, his teammates and the Warriors know what went down on that last possession and that’s what’s the most important.

