Here's how the Warriors defeated the Raptors in Game 5

Kawhi Leonard looks to lead the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title on Monday night. (Photo by Chrise Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors held on for a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors, and the series goes back to Oakland for Game 6.

Here’s how the Warriors edged the Raptors in Game 5.

4th quarter

Lowry misses a corner three, and the Warriors hold on. Warriors defeat Raptors 106-105

Cousins is called for an offensive foul and the Raptors have a chance to win it all on the next possession.

The Warriors are called for goaltending on a Lowry drive. 106-105 Warriors

Curry ties the game up on a three, and after the Raptors miss, Thompson gets another three. It’s a 9-0 run from the Warriors, with 56 seconds left. 106-103 Warriors

Thompson hits a three, and it’s a three-point game. Welcome to the most important two minutes in Raptors’ history. A Lowry three doesn’t go, and Cousins tries to slam down a missed three from Curry, but the refs say the ball was still on the cylinder and uphold the call upon review. 103-100 Raptors

Leonard drills another three. The mood has changed. Lowry then forces Iguodala into a bad shot, and then Leonard gets another bucket. 103-97 Raptors

KAWHI! He drains a three, and the Raptors have taken the lead with under five minutes to go, then gets another layup. Cousins responds with a hook shot. Hold onto your hats. 98-97 Raptors

Norm Powell throws down a rim-rocking uncontested dunk, which fires up the Raptors’ crowd and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is protesting for a travel call. 95-93 Warriors

BOARD MAN GETS PAID. Leonard comes down with a massive offensive rebound and gets the ensuing bucket to fall, but Draymond responds with a huge three. The crowd is on its feet, and forces a Warriors turnover. 95-91 Warriors

Lowry steps into a huge three, but Curry freezes the Raptors with a bank shot off the glass. Lowry then responds by finding Ibaka, for an uncontested dunk and Golden State’s lead is down to three. 92-89 Warriors

Quinn Cook responds with a three, but Lowry gets a short turnaround jumper to fall on the next play. Jordan Bell gets a bucket for the Warriors, and both teams are trading punches, then Ibaka gets called for an offensive foul. 90-84 Warriors

Danny Green begins the quarter with air ball, and Cousins gets fouled inside the paint on the next possession, and sinks one of two free throws. Norm Powell finds Ibaka inside for a bucket inside, then Ibaka denies a Warriors entry pass. The Raptors get a rebound on the ensuing shot, then Ibaka gets another runner to fall. 85-82 Warriors

3rd quarter

Kawhi is shooting 4-of-15 and it’s just a six-point deficit for the Raptors. Can they capitalize with the trophy in the building?

It’s a full-out battle but Ibaka and Leonard are galvanizing the Raptors. Kawhi gets to the line with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter, misses the first free throw, but hits the second. 84-78 Warriors

Warriors center Kevon Looney is also going to the locker room.

Here’s an update on Durant. It doesn’t look good.

Thompson stops a 10-0 Raptors run, hitting a three after the Warriors secure the offensive rebound. 80-73 Warriors

VanVleet hits a three to re-energize the Raptors briefly, and Gasol then gets fouled by Thompson, his second of the game. The Raptors have cut the lead again and aren’t backing down, then VanVleet hits another three. 77-71 Warriors

Thompson leads a Warriors 8-0 run and the energy in Scotiabank Arena is non-existent. 75-63 Warriors

Siakam and VanVleet rally the Raptors back into the game, and the crowd is on its feet for a second, before Curry hits a three of his own. 70-63 Warriors

Andre Iguodala scores on the opening possession and we’re off. VanVleet misses a three, Draymond gets the rebound which sets up a Thompson three, and the Warriors’ lead is back to double digits. 67-56 Warriors

2nd quarter

The Raptors are rallying back, but Curry punctures their run with a three of his own. Kevon Looney tips in an offensive rebound, and Danny Green misses a shot from halfcourt to close out the half. 62-56 Warriors

Board man gets paid. Leonard drains a shot, then Siakam gets a layup in transition. However, Siakam is called for an offensive foul while trying to post up Draymond. 57-54 Warriors

Lowry gets called for his third foul, and VanVleet is up to three as well. The Raptors have done a good job of clawing their way back into the game, but it’s certainly an area of concern. 57-50 Warriors

Lowry draws a foul on Draymond and the Warriors’ defensive anchor throws a fit, earning a technical foul. Leonard gets the technical free throw to fall, but Lowry misses the next one. Gasol drains a three and the Scotiabank Arena crowd is back in it. 54-48 Warriors

Lowry snatches the ball from Cousins and gets an uncontested layup to fall. However, Curry drains a three and gets fouled on the shot, a four-point play. 52-39 Warriors

Golden State has rallied after Durant left, and the Raptors haven’t offered up much of a response. Siakam gets a bucket to stop the Warriors’ run briefly, but Draymond gets a bucket to fall with Gasol contesting late. 48-37 Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins makes an immediate impact, getting a layup to fall, and then steps into an open three 46-35 Warriors

Steph Curry was seen with his head buried in a towel, an ostensible reaction to Durant’s injury.

After Ibaka pokes the ball away from him, Durant is down on the ground and heads to the locker room immediately. 39-34 Warriors

Thompson gets a long two to fall, but Scotiabank Arena comes alive briefly after Serge Ibaka gets a rebound off a Lowry miss and puts it in. On the next possession, Siakam is called for a foul on Durant, and then Thompson steps into a three. 39-30 Warriors

1st quarter

Durant and VanVleet get into a verbal battle, and the Raptors’ guard simply isn’t backing down. Curry hits a floater, and the quarter comes to an end. 34-28 Warriors

Durant steps into an uncontested three off the dribble and has been an absolute two-way menace. 32-26 Warriors

VanVleet gets called for his second foul, a troubling development as he’s been tasked with guarding Curry throughout the series and excelled. Draymond Green immediately gets a three for the Warriors, but Kawhi gets to the line, misses his first free throw, but gets the second to fall. 27-24 Warriors

Fred VanVleet enters the game and is immediately called for a foul on Curry, sending Golden State’s superstar to the line, and he gets all three to go. 24-23

Kawhi is completely locked in on both ends of the floor, and completes the and-1 opportunity. And Lowry finds Gasol for another floater, as the Raptors’ center has been unstoppable thus far. 21-19 Raptors

Golden State has finally missed from three!

Curry and Durant are playing like former MVPs, but the Raptors are responding to every punch, as Danny Green gets a long two to drop. Klay Thompson hits a three of his own, but Siakam responds and gets a layup to go. Thompson gets another three, and the Warriors are 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. 19-13 Warriors

And now Durant’s on the board with a three of his own. Gasol gets to the rim, taking a great feed from Lowry and is fouled. Gasol hits one, misses the second one, but Kawhi Leonard gets the board and then Gasol drains a three. 8-6 Warriors

Kevin Durant forces Pascal Siakam into a travel, and on the ensuing possession, Steph Curry drains a three. Marc Gasol responds with a floater of his own, but Curry gets a layup. We’re underway. 5-2 Warriors

Pre-game

The Maple Leafs are on hand to see the Raptors potentially close out the Warriors tonight.

Kevin Durant's return pushes DeMarcus Cousins out of the starting lineup. It's Curry, Klay, Iguodala, Durant and Draymond. With dynasty teetering, Warriors will open with Hamptons 5. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 11, 2019

What a time to be alive, indeed.

There’s no shortage of celebrities in the house for what could be the last game of the season.

Kevin Durant will be making his series debut tonight. Will it be enough for the Warriors to stave off elimination?

Our own Vivek Jacob, Amit Mann, Kishan Mistry, William Lou and Alex Wong are at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5. You can follow them @VivekMJacob, @_kishanmistry, @amit_mann, @william_lou and @steven_lebron.

