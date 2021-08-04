Raptors waive veteran centre Aron Baynes after forgettable season

Aron Baynes had a season to forget with the Raptors. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors waived 34-year-old centre Aron Baynes, the team announced Wednesday.

Baynes was only on the Raptors for one forgettable season in Tampa, and fell far short of expectations. The Raptors had lost both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency, and Baynes was brought in along with Alex Len, both of whom struggled mightily on both ends. Len was cut a month in, while Baynes was outright benched for much of the season.

The veteran centre was hoping to make an impact with the Australian national team, but he sustained an unfortunate accident involving a slip in a bathroom which caused him to be sidelined for the remainder of Tokyo 2020. It's unclear if that would have factored into the Raptors' decision-making process, as it was always unlikely that his player option worth $7.3 million was going to be exercised even if he were healthy.

Baynes averaged six points and five rebounds shooting 44 percent from the field and 26 percent from deep in 53 appearances, including 31 starts.

