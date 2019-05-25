Raptors superfan has an incredible response to Bucks fan's racist tweet

Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia responds to racist Bucks fans. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

It’s been a heated Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and the Bucks, but one Milwaukee fan took things too far with a racist tweet aimed towards Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.

Diehard Raptors know him well, and even casual fans who tune in from time to time can recognize Bhatia seated on the baseline. He’s never missed a single home game in franchise history and often travels to away games, including Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference Finals.

He’s respected from coast to coast, so it’s not entirely surprising when he took the high road in response to a racist tweet from a Milwaukee supporter.

Thank you to all the @Bucks fans who came up to me and apologized for words someone tweeted even though you didnt have to. I know we are in a heated series but i want everyone to know regardless of what one person has said. Milwaukee and its fans are incredible! — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) May 24, 2019

When the racist tweet started making the rounds online, Raptors fans — and Bucks fans, for that matter — were quick to defend his honour, reminding us that sports can be a powerful tool for bringing people together.

Just because we dont like the same teams doesnt mean we cant defend you! Shame on that asshole. Let us show you true Wisconsin hospitality — Aaron Stenberg (@AaronStenberg) May 24, 2019

Welcome to Milwaukee @superfan_nav!



Great to have you @FiservForum for @bucks vs Raptors and great to meet you. pic.twitter.com/dRWd9z36SK — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) May 23, 2019

Nothing but love for you! I see you interacting with the fans in the arena and I love it.



You are always welcome in Wisconsin my friend. — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) May 24, 2019

You’re an amazing fan! The sports world needs more dedicated, and loveable fans like you! — Keaton Kubitz (@kkubitz2) May 24, 2019

Nav you’re such a class act! Toronto is very, very lucky! Keep doing what you’re doing! Let’s go Raptors! 🏀🇨🇦 — Rebecca Medeiros (@RebeccaMedeiro4) May 24, 2019

We can guarantee you’ll see Nav cheering loud and proud tonight at Game 6, the biggest Raptors playoff game in history. The Raptors are just one win away from booking a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

