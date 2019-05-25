Raptors superfan has an incredible response to Bucks fan's racist tweet

Ailish Forfar
NHL Editor
Yahoo Canada Sports
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia responds to racist Bucks fans. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia responds to racist Bucks fans. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

It’s been a heated Eastern Conference Finals between the Raptors and the Bucks, but one Milwaukee fan took things too far with a racist tweet aimed towards Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.

Diehard Raptors know him well, and even casual fans who tune in from time to time can recognize Bhatia seated on the baseline. He’s never missed a single home game in franchise history and often travels to away games, including Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference Finals.

He’s respected from coast to coast, so it’s not entirely surprising when he took the high road in response to a racist tweet from a Milwaukee supporter.

When the racist tweet started making the rounds online, Raptors fans — and Bucks fans, for that matter — were quick to defend his honour, reminding us that sports can be a powerful tool for bringing people together.

(WARNING: Tweets may contain explicit language)

We can guarantee you’ll see Nav cheering loud and proud tonight at Game 6, the biggest Raptors playoff game in history. The Raptors are just one win away from booking a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

