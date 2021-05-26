Raptors fans tease Kawhi Leonard after 2-0 deficit to Mavericks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Liu
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers on May 25, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Kawhi Leonard may be thinking what could've been with the Toronto Raptors, as his Los Angeles Clippers now trail the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in their first-round playoff series. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard’s 41 points weren’t enough to tie the series Tuesday.

After the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavs now take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

With the Clippers two games away from elimination, Toronto Raptors fans are now speaking out about Kawhi and what could have been if “he stay”.

There have also been discussions circulating that Kawhi carried the Raptors to the championship, but with the Clippers trailing the Mavericks in this series, fans are debunking this notion.

Following the Raptors’ 2019 championship run, Leonard signed a three-year contract with the Clippers, which included a player option in the final year. Despite having seven-time All-Star Paul George by his side, the Clippers have yet to win a 'chip.

Last season, the Clippers finished second to the Lakers in the Western Conference at the end of the regular season. They defeated the Mavericks 4-2 in the first round but were knocked out in the second round by the Denver Nuggets.

The series resumes Friday, where the Clippers will have a chance to cut the series deficit in half.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories