Raptors fans tease Kawhi Leonard after 2-0 deficit to Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard may be thinking what could've been with the Toronto Raptors, as his Los Angeles Clippers now trail the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in their first-round playoff series. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard’s 41 points weren’t enough to tie the series Tuesday.

After the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavs now take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

With the Clippers two games away from elimination, Toronto Raptors fans are now speaking out about Kawhi and what could have been if “he stay”.

Kawhi had a chance to become an all-time great player with the Raptors organization. That was his perfect fit. I just don't see him having that same type of success anywhere else. — Luca Rosano (@lucarosano3) May 26, 2021

If Kawhi carried the Raptors to a championship how come he can’t carry the Clippers to the second round?



In an alternate universe, Kawhi and the Raptors on their way to a three peat, and championship contenders for years to come. #NBATwitter — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (@AlykhanKR) May 26, 2021

There have also been discussions circulating that Kawhi carried the Raptors to the championship, but with the Clippers trailing the Mavericks in this series, fans are debunking this notion.

The argument is that if a Kawhi did in fact carry the Raptors to a chip why can’t he seem to do it for the Clippers, 2 years in a row, on a team that is supposed to be on par with the 2020 champs. Y’all are not about to diminish what the Raptors did to defend Kawhi. Sorry. — sandie (@sandiesideup) May 26, 2021

Everyone who thought Kawhi carried the Raptors, can make a single file line to begin apologies — i. (@_nopename) May 26, 2021

The 2021 NBA playoffs: When national media realized that Kawhi Leonard didn’t carry the 2019 Raptors to a championship >>>>> pic.twitter.com/w198PYUerO — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) May 26, 2021

Following the Raptors’ 2019 championship run, Leonard signed a three-year contract with the Clippers, which included a player option in the final year. Despite having seven-time All-Star Paul George by his side, the Clippers have yet to win a 'chip.

Last season, the Clippers finished second to the Lakers in the Western Conference at the end of the regular season. They defeated the Mavericks 4-2 in the first round but were knocked out in the second round by the Denver Nuggets.

The series resumes Friday, where the Clippers will have a chance to cut the series deficit in half.

