Raphael Varane predicts ‘positive future’ for Man Utd under Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he confirms summer exit

Raphael Varane's time at Manchester United has been disrupted by muscular injuries - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Raphaël Varane has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season and insists the club is in good hands under their new Ineos co-owners.

The French centre-back, 31, is out of contract next month and confirmed he will leave as a free agent after three seasons at Old Trafford, having arrived from Real Madrid in a £42.7 million package including add-ons.

He is expected to have offers from Saudi Arabia this summer and would be considered a marquee signing after winning the World Cup with France in 2016 and four Champions League at Madrid. At United he won the League Cup last season and could bow out with the FA Cup but is currently out injured.

“To you guys, supporters of Manchester United, it’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt,” said Varane, who made 67 appearances over his three seasons at United. “The first time I went to Old Trafford as a Man United player it was insane, the atmosphere was amazing.

“I fell in love with the club and the fans. You have to play for Man United to understand what that represents.

“For my kids it’s home here, it’s going to be a special place for me for life. When the fans go to Wembley, it’s something they remember for life. To share that moment with them was absolutely amazing.

“Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy. I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last home game of the season. It’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

United host Newcastle on Wednesday before travelling to Brighton on the final day of the Premier League season, hoping to secure Europa League qualification.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.