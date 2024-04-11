Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United

Raphael Varane faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Getty Images)

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for several weeks to leave Manchester United in a defensive injury crisis.

While the World Cup winner is hoping to be fit before the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag will be without three of his senior centre-backs for the next few games, including the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both also weeks away from a return.

And a fourth central defender, Jonny Evans, will sit out Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with a lesser muscle injury, meaning Harry Maguire is the only senior specialist centre-back fit. In addition, left-back Luke Shaw, who was used at centre-back at times last season, is also on the sidelines.

Maguire was partnered by the teenager Willy Kambwala in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, with the 19-year-old set to keep his place against Andoni Iraola’s side.

Varane, who was injured in last week’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, was part of the first-choice centre-back duo last season, alongside Martinez, but they have only begun five games together this season, and just two since August.

United are also without both senior left-backs, with Tyrell Malacia yet to play in the current campaign and Shaw aiming to be back by the end of the season.