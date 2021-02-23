Ranking Titans’ biggest draft needs ahead of free agency

The Tennessee Titans will enter the 2021 NFL draft in late April with plenty of needs to address, but hopefully not as much as they’re staring at now once free agency plays out in the month-plus prior.

Tennessee’s defense left a lot to be desired during the 2020 campaign, which is putting it nicely. As a result, general manager Jon Robinson’s main focus should be on improving that side of the ball, both through free agency and the draft.

Things aren’t as dire on offense after the Titans sported an elite unit last season that is mostly set to return in 2021, but there are still some needs to address on that side of the ball, also.

Keep in mind, draft needs can change drastically after free agency starts, so we’ll circle back and re-evaluate everything once that plays out. Until then, here’s a look at how we rank the Titans’ biggest draft needs currently.

1. Outside linebacker

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL last season, so adding a pass rusher at outside linebacker will be vital. Of course, Tennessee's first priority should be adding a proven veteran in free agency that can make an impact now, and doing so could knock this need down a peg. No matter what, the Titans need to get at least one outside linebacker in this draft, and that's especially true with Harold Landry set to be a free agent in 2022.

2. Defensive line

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

There are two spots on the defensive line where the Titans could use help, with one of them being at defensive end, and the other at nose tackle if DaQuan Jones leaves in free agency. Addressing both of these needs with big free-agent signings is preferable; however, that might not be in the cards if the Titans can't free up enough cap space, so the next best move is to address one or both in the early rounds. Prospects with a pass-rush prowess are obviously important at both spots, but the Titans' run defense also struggled last season, so shoring that up will be important as well.

3. Cornerback

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

How badly the Titans need to take a cornerback in this draft depends on what happens with the uncertain futures of Malcolm Butler and Adoree' Jackson, both of whom are under contract for 2021. Butler carries a huge cap hit of $14.2 million this season, and Jackson, who is set to make $10.2 million, has been plagued by injury the past two seasons and was ineffective when healthy last year. We figure one or the other will get cut or traded this offseason. The Titans shouldn't need a starter on the boundary in 2021 if they keep Butler or Jackson and Kristian Fulton is ready to take that next step. The same can't be said for slot corner, which will be vacant if Desmond King leaves on top of Butler or Jackson. We wouldn't mind seeing the Titans double dip here to start looking ahead both inside and out.

4. Wide receiver

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Chalk this one up as another need that moves up in the pecking order if the Titans lose one of their key players, which in this case would be Corey Davis. Granted, we'd expect the Titans to fill the void by signing a veteran stop-gap in free agency, but the team must begin looking for its next long-term No. 2 receiver to pair with A.J. Brown if Davis leaves. Even if Davis returns, the Titans must add depth at the position, so this will be a need no matter what.

5. Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

With Jayon Brown hitting free agency and Rashaan Evans' future looking murky at best after a lackluster 2020 season has left the decision about his fifth-year option for 2022 up in the air, the Titans are on the cusp of having two new starters at the position in the next year or two. Thankfully, one solution is already on the roster in David Long, who has shown flashes of being a starting-caliber player during his first two seasons. If Brown gets re-signed to a long-term deal this offseason the Titans can move forward with him and either Evans or Long, putting this need on the shelf. If Brown does indeed leave and the Titans plan on declining Evans' fifth-year option, the time to start looking for a replacement begins now.

6. Tight end

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Jonnu Smith's pending free agency leaves the status of the team's starting tight end position in limbo. As we've said all along, it doesn't make much sense for Tennessee to re-sign Smith when he isn't utilized enough in the offense and with the Titans not having a lot of money to spend. If the Titans don't retain Smith, taking a tight end later in the draft wouldn't be a bad idea, even if the team retains Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swaim, all of whom check the boxes the Titans are looking for from their tight ends but aren't exactly long-term No. 1 options.

7. Offensive line

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans appear set upfront for at least next season with all five of the team's starting offensive lineman under contract for 2021. However, if we're looking ahead, there could be a need or needs in the next few years. Center Ben Jones only has one more year left on his current deal (we believe he should get extended again), while left guard Rodger Saffold, right tackle Dennis Kelly and right guard Nate Davis will all see their contracts expire following the 2022 campaign. Saffold could be cap casualty before then. We expect 2020 UDFA Aaron Brewer to have a future role on the interior, but other than him the Titans don't really have any potential long-term options upfront with Isaiah Wilson looking like a bust more and more everyday.

8. Kicker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

After all the struggles the Titans have seen at kicker the past two seasons, the last thing any fan wants to see is a rookie kicker at the helm in 2021. However, there's no telling what will happen with Stephen Gostkowski, who righted the ship in the second half of last season but is a free agent now. Even if he returns, a little competition from a rookie and 2020 UDFA Tucker McCann in training camp isn't an outlandish idea. If Gostkowski doesn't return, the Titans will be back to square one and should proceed to sign a veteran and then bring in as much competition for him as possible. Again, that could include McCann and/or a 2021 draft pick.

9. Backup quarterback

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

No, the Titans don't need a starter, but bringing in competition for 2020 backup quarterback Logan Woodside should at least be under consideration. The Titans whiffed on seventh-round pick Cole McDonald in last year's draft, as he wasn't much competition to Woodside and didn't even make it out of training camp before getting cut. We wouldn't mind seeing Tennessee take a flyer on a late-round signal-caller again, and who knows, maybe the Titans get lucky and find their quarterback of the future to take the reins from Ryan Tannehill in the years to come.

