Ranking the 41 college football bowl games from best to worst

Welcome to bowl season!

It's the most glorious time of the year. And from the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9, there will be 42 postseason games played.

Not including the national title game, Yahoo Sports' Sam Cooper and Nick Bromberg have ranked all 41 bowl games from best to worst. Beyond the CFP bowls, there are many intriguing matchups to look forward to in the coming weeks.

(Full 2022 bowl game schedule with dates, times and TV channels)

1. Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1)

Georgia is undefeated and the defending national champion. The Bulldogs have cruised through the season with only a few close calls. The defense is stellar and the offense is playing at an extremely high level with Stetson Bennett running the show. For Ohio State, this feels like a second life. OSU was on the outside looking in after losing to Michigan, but snuck into the CFP field at No. 4 thanks to USC’s loss to Utah. Now the Buckeyes get to put their high-octane offense back on the field against the best team in the country. Will OSU have what it takes to go into Atlanta and pull off an upset?

2. Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1)

Whoever wins this game will be playing for the national title for the first time in the BCS/College Football Playoff era. Michigan will continue to ride Donovan Edwards in the run game with Blake Corum out for the season. Edwards has produced big runs against both Ohio State and Purdue and is averaging over seven yards a carry. TCU’s Max Duggan could be a Heisman finalist and the Horned Frogs have shown they can produce 50-yard plays seemingly at will. TCU has overcome multiple second-half deficits and always fights to the finish.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands at a tunnel exit during team introductions before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

3. Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Utah is riding high after upsetting USC in the Pac-12 title game. And now the Utes have the chance to return to the Rose Bowl. Last year, Utah lost a thriller to Ohio State in Pasadena. This time, the Utes get to take on a Penn State team full of young talent. PSU’s only losses of the season came vs. two playoff teams — Michigan and Ohio State. Now PSU gets the chance to face another top 10 team, this time at college football’s most iconic venue.

4. Cotton Bowl: No. 10 USC (11-2) vs. No. 16 Tulane (11-2)

USC will hope that the break between the Pac-12 title game and the Cotton Bowl is enough time for Caleb Williams’ left hamstring to heal after he was injured in the loss to Utah. If Williams is healthy, this game may not feature a lot of defensive stops. The USC defense is going to have a tough time tackling Tulane RB Tyjae Spears. He’s averaging 6.5 yards a carry and has scored 17 total TDs. This is the biggest bowl game for the Green Wave since they went to the 1939 Sugar Bowl.

5. Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Kansas State is one of the hottest teams in the country. K-State knocked off previously unbeaten TCU to win the Big 12 and is on a four-game winning streak. Now the Wildcats can test themselves against mighty Alabama. You know K-State is going to be fired up to play this game. Will Alabama feel the same? With so many NFL draft prospects — particularly Bryce Young and Will Anderson — there could be quite a few opt-outs, opening the door for Alabama’s stars of the future to play on a big stage.

6. Orange Bowl: No. 7 Clemson (11-2) vs. No. 6 Tennessee (10-2)

Clemson looks set to go with Cade Klubnik after D.J. Uiagalelei is set to enter the transfer portal. Klubnik was 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and had two total TDs in the ACC title game win over North Carolina after taking over for an ineffective Uiagalelei. Tennessee will be starting Joe Milton at QB after Hendon Hooker’s knee injury against South Carolina. There’s no more fitting place for a game between UT and Clemson than the Orange Bowl. Tennessee hasn't won a major bowl game since 2004 and will be plenty motivated even with Hooker sidelined.

7. Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington (10-2) vs. No. 20 Texas (8-4)

This could be one of the highest-scoring bowl games. It’d be a bit surprising if Texas star RB Bijan Robinson (1,580 yards, 18 TDs) suited up for this game, but the Longhorns still have an array of offensive weapons. UT has scored a combined 93 points in its last two outings. But Washington can score too. Michael Penix Jr. has been spectacular for the Huskies, throwing for 4,354 yards and 29 touchdowns. Kalen DeBoer has had a tremendous debut season in Seattle and can add to that by beating the Longhorns.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

8. Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy (11-2) vs. No. 25 UTSA (11-2)

Welcome to the only bowl game between conference champions. Troy won the Sun Belt over Coastal Carolina on Saturday while UTSA got its second straight C-USA title with a win over North Texas on Friday night. Troy gives up less than 18 points per game with Carlton Martial, the all-time FBS tackles leader, leading the way for the defense. UTSA QB Frank Harris has thrown for over 3,800 yards and accounted for 40 total TDs. This game is a great kickoff to bowl season.

9. Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4)

Oregon was firmly in the College Football Playoff mix a few weeks ago but lost two out of three to end the regular season. North Carolina also has had a tough close to the season, losing three straight, including a 39-10 defeat to Clemson in the ACC title game. Despite that, this is a really fun quarterback matchup with Oregon’s Bo Nix and UNC’s Drake Maye. Nix has thrown for 3,389 yards and 27 touchdowns and has 504 yards and 14 scores rushing. Maye has 4,115 yards and 35 TDs passing with 653 yards and 7 TDs on the ground.

10. Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) vs. No. 19 South Carolina (8-4)

Who starts at QB for Notre Dame? Drew Pyne started for most of the season but is already in the transfer portal. Tyler Buchner was ND's starter when the season began and there are reports that he could be healthy enough for a return from his early-season shoulder injury. On the other side is Spencer Rattler, who had his two best games of the season in wins over Tennessee and Clemson, throwing for eight combined touchdowns. Notre Dame won five of its last six while those two upsets have propelled South Carolina into the postseason. Both of these teams will play hard.

11. Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)

LSU won the SEC West in its first season under Brian Kelly but did not finish strong. The Tigers closed the year with a bad road loss to Texas A&M and a loss to Georgia in the SEC title game. Purdue also played in its conference title game, losing the Big Ten crown to Michigan in a game that was closer than the final score may indicate. This will be the final game in a Purdue uniform for quarterback Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell helped Purdue beat Tennessee in the Music City Bowl last year. Can he get another bowl win over an SEC team?

12. LA Bowl: Fresno State (9-4) vs. Washington State (7-5)

The Bulldogs were 1-4 but then won eight straight games to capture the Mountain West title. That early-season slide was largely due to an ankle injury QB Jake Haener suffered against USC. Haener, one of the most underrated players in the country, has completed 73% of his passes and thrown 18 TDs to three interceptions in nine games while Jordan Mims has rushed for 1,163 yards. Washington State QB Cam Ward has 28 total TDs in his first season at the FBS level after transferring from Incarnate Ward. WSU's offense has been so much better with a healthy Nakia Watson. The RB has 1,026 yards from scrimmage and 12 TDs across 10 games.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

13. Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (8-4)

With the Lane Kiffin-Auburn flirtation now a thing of the past, it will be interesting to see how dialed in Ole Miss is for this game. The Rebels lost four of five to close out the regular season, including one-possession losses to Alabama and Mississippi State. The Rebels may be quite motivated to get back into the win column. Texas Tech will be motivated as well. The Red Raiders have already locked up a winning record in Year 1 under Joey McGuire. A bowl win over an SEC opponent would be a nice momentum boost going into the offseason.

14. Military Bowl: Duke (8-4) vs. UCF (9-4)

Mike Elko has done a heck of a job in his first season at Duke. The Blue Devils won four of their last five games and beat Miami and Wake Forest in that stretch. Four different players have rushed for over 400 yards for the Blue Devils while QB Riley Leonard has thrown for 20 TDs and rushed for 11 more. UCF is 9-4 for a second straight season under Gus Malzahn but lost to Tulane in the AAC title game. The Knights, who also had a late-season loss to Navy, will hope QB John Rhys Plumlee is fully healthy for this one. Plumlee is one of the best running QBs in the country.

15. Sun Bowl: Pitt (8-4) vs. No. 18 UCLA (9-3)

Pitt won the ACC last year but looked a lot different this year without QB Kenny Pickett, WR Jordan Addison and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. This year, the Panthers relied heavily on running back Izzy Abanikanda, who rushed for 130 yards per game. Pitt’s bowl opponent, UCLA, has a stellar running back of its own. Zach Charbonnet averaged 135.9 yards per game on just under seven yards per attempt. Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made up one of the top backfield duos for the Bruins, who are trying to get to 10 wins and win a bowl for the first time since 2014.

16. Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)

The Bearcats will be coached by interim coach Kerry Coombs after Luke Fickell went to Wisconsin. Cincinnati had a tendency to play close games this season. The Bearcats beat USF by four, SMU by two, ECU by two and lost to UCF and Tulane by a combined seven points while also losing to Arkansas by a touchdown. Things could have gone sideways after a 2-3 start for Louisville but the Cardinals won five of their last seven games and only lost to Clemson and Kentucky.

17. Las Vegas Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs. No. 14 Oregon State (9-3)

Oregon State has won six of its last seven games, including a massive comeback over rival Oregon in the regular season finale. The Beavers lean heavily on the run game and have a favorable matchup against a Florida defense that allows 4.5 yards per rush. OSU hasn’t had a bowl win since 2013 or a 10-win season since 2008. Florida is in Year 1 under Billy Napier and is looking to avoid back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1978 and 1979. The big question for UF is whether or not Anthony Richardson will play. The quarterback is a polarizing but intriguing NFL draft prospect.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, right, slaps hands with Oregon State wide receiver Silas Bolden (7) after an Oregon State score against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Oregon State won 31-7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

18. Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (6-6) vs. Kansas (6-6)

No, Arkansas and Kansas don’t share a border. The Liberty Bowl could be packed for this one as the Jayhawks are playing in a bowl game for the first time since an Insight Bowl appearance after the 2008 season. Arkansas’ 6-6 campaign was a disappointment, but this may be a game where the first team to 50 points wins. KJ Jefferson and Jalon Daniels are fun QBs to watch.

19. ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois (8-4) vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4)

Bret Bielema has executed a quick turnaround at Illinois and now the program is looking for its first bowl victory since 2011. The Illini have an excellent defense and one of the best running backs in the country, Chase Brown. Brown has the second-most rushing yards in the country, 1,643. While Illinois runs the ball 58% of the time, Mississippi State throws it 68% of the time in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. This will be a pretty fun contrast of styles.

20. Cheez-It Bowl: No. 13 Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)

It’s the first time here teams have met since 2011. It's also a rematch of the 2001 Orange Bowl that Oklahoma won 13-2 to win the national title. The Sooners are going to be without RB Eric Gray and others in this game as they look to avoid a losing season for the first time since 1998. Florida State is going for its first 10-win season since 2016. That’s wild, isn’t it? If you haven’t had a chance to see QB Jordan Travis this season, make sure to check him out in this game.

21. New Mexico Bowl: BYU (7-5) vs. SMU (7-5)

BYU is in a bowl game for the fifth consecutive season. The Cougars under-achieved this season and dealt with a lot of injuries. This game could be the chance to go out on a high note before going to the Big 12 next season. It won’t be easy. SMU has one of the most-explosive offenses in the country. The Mustangs, who have won four of five, rank 12th nationally in total offense (479.8 yards per game) and 13th in scoring offense (38.4 points per game).

22. New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (10-2) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)

The best season in South Alabama history could get even better with a bowl win. USA had never won more than six games in a season before 2022. The offense is powered by RB La’Damian Webb; he’s rushed for 1,019 yards and 13 TDs on 198 carries. After a record-setting offense in 2021, WKU has averaged 36 points per game in 2022. Austin Reed isn’t putting up Bailey Zappe-like numbers but has thrown for 4,249 yards and 36 TDs and also rushed for eight scores.

MOBILE, AL - NOVEMBER 12: South Alabama Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack and his team prepare to take the field before a college football game between the Texas State Bobcats and the South Alabama Jaguars on November 12, 2022, at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

23. Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (7-5)

This is a Wake Forest team that was 6-1 before losing four of its last five games. Its last two losses of the season came by a combined five points to North Carolina and Duke. Wake scores 37 points per game but gives up nearly 30. Missouri, meanwhile, got to a bowl game with a win over Arkansas in the final week of the season. The Tigers’ offense has been at its best late in the year when QB Brady Cook is a threat in the run game. Cook is the team’s second-leading rusher with 547 yards and six TDs.

24. Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Baylor (6-6)

Baylor is going to spend a lot of time worrying about the triple option. The Bears have allowed less than four yards a carry this season but haven’t faced a team with a rushing attack like Air Force’s. Running back Brad Roberts has rushed over 300 times for 1,612 yards and 15 TDs for the Falcons. Richard Reese and Sqwirl Williams each have averaged over five yards a carry for a Baylor team runs the ball 12 more times a game than it throws it.

25. Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State (8-4) vs. Maryland (7-5)

NC State was down to its fourth-string quarterback when it beat North Carolina last week. Despite those injuries, the Wolfpack have managed to keep winning games thanks in large part to an excellent defense. Maryland started 6-2 but lost three of four down the stretch. The Terps put a mighty upset scare into Ohio State a few weeks ago before blasting Rutgers in the season finale. Maryland has some fun pieces on offense, setting up a pretty interesting matchup with the Wolfpack defense.

26. Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (6-6) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)

Oklahoma State started 5-0 but was ravaged by injuries during Big 12 play. If the Cowboys can heal up, they could be as healthy as they’ve been in months when they head to Arizona to face Wisconsin. Mike Gundy is 11-5 all-time in bowl games. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst early in the season and played under interim Jim Leonhard for seven games. Leonhard was viewed as the favorite to land the job, but Wisconsin brought in Luke Fickell from Cincinnati instead. Will Wisconsin’s players be motivated? The Badgers need a win to avoid their first losing season since 2001.

27. Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina (7-5) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-3)

It’s a battle of Carolina schools. Coastal Carolina lost in the Sun Belt title game but is looking to get to the 10-win mark for the third consecutive season. Coach Jamey Chadwell already left for Liberty and this could end up being the final college game for quarterback Grayson McCall. ECU, meanwhile, is looking for its first bowl victory since 2013. ECU was set to play the Military Bowl last year, but it was canceled. That means this is ECU’s first bowl game since 2015.

Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall (10) runs past Texas State's Nico Ezidore (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

28. Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse (7-5) vs. Minnesota (8-4)

Syracuse started the season 6-0 before a miserable second half. The Orange lost five straight before closing out the regular season with a win over Boston College that assured a winning record in 2022. Syracuse has an excellent running back in Sean Tucker, but Minnesota has a better one. Mohamed Ibrahim is fourth nationally with 1,594 yards and second with 19 rushing scores. On what should be a cold day in New York City, the Gophers likely will try to ride Ibrahim to victory.

29. Frisco Bowl: Boise State (9-4) vs. North Texas (7-6)

A midseason offensive coordinator change did wonders for Boise State along with a change at QB. Taylen Green is completing over 60% of his passes and averaging seven yards a carry. After scoring 17 or fewer in two of its first four games, Boise State scored 35 or more in five of its last nine games. This could be a game with a lot of points. North Texas allows over 31 points per game and has given up 41 or more five times. UNT lost to UTSA in the Conference USA title game on Friday night.

30. Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (8-5) vs. Liberty (8-4)

Toledo won its second MAC title under coach Jason Candle by taking care of Ohio on Saturday. The Rockets got quarterback Dequan Finn back in the lineup for the win, and the team plays at a much higher level when Finn is on the field. On the other side, Liberty had an eventful season — its last under Hugh Freeze. The Flames were 8-1 following a big road upset over Arkansas, but proceeded to lose to UConn, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State to close out the season. Freeze is now at Auburn and Liberty hired Jamey Chadwell from Coastal Carolina, so we’re likely looking at an interim situation for Liberty.

31. Music City Bowl: Kentucky (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5)

A bowl rematch! Kentucky and Iowa met in January in the Citrus Bowl. That was a 20-17 Kentucky win. Will this game have fewer points? Kentucky QB Will Levis has already declared for the draft and the offense averaged just 22 points per game in 2022. Iowa, well, you know how bad Iowa’s offense is at this point. The Hawkeyes averaged barely over 17 points per game in 2022 and QB Spencer Petras will miss the game due to injury while backup QB Alex Padilla has already announced his intent to transfer. Joey Labas and Carson May would seem to be Iowa’s QB options in this game and they’ve both never played a snap. This game will likely have the lowest over/under of any bowl game.

32. Independence Bowl: Houston (7-5) vs. Louisiana (6-6)

Houston has been one of the most unpredictable teams in the country. When the season began, UH was viewed as one the favorites to win the AAC. Instead, the Cougars went 7-5 with some head-scratching losses along the way. Louisiana won the Sun Belt in 2020 and 2021 under Billy Napier, but took a step back after Napier left for Florida. With a win over Houston, the Ragin’ Cajuns can make it four consecutive bowl victories.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune rolls out looking to pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

33. Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn (6-6) vs. Marshall (8-4)

Let’s take a second to appreciate what’s happened at UConn this season. The Huskies are heading to a bowl for the first time since the 2015 season and the six wins UConn has racked up are more than the team had in its last three seasons combined. They could be significant underdogs, however, to a Marshall team that won its last four games of the season and beat Notre Dame in Week 2.

34. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State (7-4) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-4)

EMU is a hot team entering bowl season. The Eagles have won four of their last five and can get to nine wins for the first time since 1987. That’s also the year of the only bowl win in program history. EMU is 0-4 in bowl games under Chris Creighton. Perhaps that streak can come to an end vs. San Jose State, a team that was in the Mountain West title race until it endured back-to-back losses in November. The Spartans have one of the Mountain West’s top defenses.

35. First Responder Bowl: Utah State (6-6) vs. Memphis (6-6)

Utah State won the Mountain West last year but was 1-4 before rebounding to get to a bowl game with a win over San Jose State in the penultimate week of the season. But this is a team that averages less than five yards per play on offense and gives up nearly six yards a play. Memphis got to a bowl game after a four-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The Tigers’ win over North Texas is their only victory over a team .500 or better.

36. Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs. Buffalo (6-6)

Georgia Southern’s first season under Clay Helton was eventful. The Eagles upset Nebraska in Week 2 and got Scott Frost fired. Entering November, the Eagles were 5-3 but it took a double-overtime triumph over App State in the regular season finale to get that sixth win. Long an option program, Georgia Southern now has a pass-heavy offense. Both Georgia Southern and Buffalo allow more than six yards per play, so this could end up being a high-scoring affair.

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, center, celebrates with Georgia Southern defensive back Jalen Denton, right, and Georgia Southern long snapper Jackson Wheeler, left, after the second half of an NCAA football game against James Madison, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Statesboro, Ga.. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

37. Arizona Bowl: Ohio (9-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)

This game would have a lot more juice if the two best offensive players were in it. Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke suffered a season-ending knee injury in the penultimate game of the regular season. He was the MAC offensive player of the year. Wyoming running back Titus Swen rushed for over 1,000 yards but was dismissed from the team after the final game of the regular season.

38. Bahamas Bowl: Miami OH (6-6) vs. UAB (6-6)

After coach Bill Clark stepped down due to back problems in the offseason, UAB had a bit of a down year, going 6-6. Despite the Blazers’ worst record since 2014, the program got to a bowl game for the sixth straight season. DeWayne McBride, the nation’s leading rusher (1,713 yards), played a big role in that accomplishment. Miami, meanwhile, is in its third bowl game in the past four seasons. The RedHawks won three of their last four to get to a bowl, including a fourth-quarter comeback over Ball State in the season finale.

39. Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State (7-5) vs. Middle Tennessee (7-5)

SDSU won five of its last seven games to finish above .500. Once a safety, Jalen Mayden is completing 63% of his passes and is averaging nine yards an attempt for the Aztecs. But this is still a team that only averages 21 points per game. MTSU won three straight games to get to a bowl game after losing by 16 at Louisiana Tech. We’re jealous of both of these teams being able to spend Christmas in Hawaii.

40. Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Bowling Green (6-6)

New Mexico State received an NCAA waiver for bowl eligibility despite having just four FBS wins. Nonetheless, playing in the postseason is a big deal for the Aggies in Year 1 under Jerry Kill. NMSU has played in four bowl games in program history, the most recent being 2017. Before that, NMSU hadn’t played in a bowl game since 1960. On the other side, BGSU is playing in its first bowl game since 2015. BGSU won three of its last five games and nearly won the MAC East.

41. LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss (6-6) vs. Rice (5-7)

The Golden Eagles’ best win of the season came over AAC champion Tulane the week after the Green Wave beat Kansas State. And while Southern Miss lost three of its last four games, two of those losses were one-possession defeats to Coastal Carolina and South Alabama. Rice is in a bowl game because there weren’t enough 6-6 teams to fill all the spots. The Owls had the highest Academic Progress Rate of the 5-7 teams.