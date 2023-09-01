Ranking the Steelers offensive positional units after roster cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting the final touches on their 53-man roster after cuts with just a few days until the team turns its full attention to preparing for that Week One showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh’s offense looks like a whole different unit and not just because of a few new players. In the preseason, this starting group went five-for-five on drives scoring five touchdowns. Here is how we rank the offensive positional units after cuts and heading into Week One of the NFL regular season

1 - Wide receiver

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III are a formidable quad of receivers who can all take over a game.

2 - Interior offensive line

The addition of Isaac Seumalo to Mason Cole and James Daniels finally solidified this starting group and we love Nate Herbig and Spencer Anderson for depth.

3 - Running back

This unit got a bump with how well No. 3 running back Anthony McFarland Jr. performed in preseason and the inclusion of Connor Heyward as a hybrid fullback.

4 - Quarterback

We wanted to put quarterback higher than this just because of how well Kenny Pickett played in the preseason but Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph were completely underwhelming.

5 - Tight end

Pittsburgh only has two true tight ends on the roster and we love the combination of Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington but think this unit will be better midway through the season than they are now.

6 - Offensive tackle

We would be lying if we said we aren’t disappointed that Broderick Jones didn’t overtake Dan Moore Jr. for the starting left tackle job. This unit is still very much a work in progress.

