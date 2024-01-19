Ranking Sports Illustrated’s iconic Florida Gators covers with SI’s future in flux

Sports Illustrated announced mass layoffs on Friday, another blow to a publication that has served as the standard of sports journalism and photography for generations.

The layoffs won't be the death of the near 70-year-old magazine, as initially feared, but puts its future in doubt. The Arena Group, which published SI, announced a "significant reduction" in its workforce of 100 employees after missing a licensing payment, to Authentic Brands, which will now seek other means to keep SI afloat.

All in: Stricklin is all-in on Napier, but one thing would make it impossible to keep him | Whitley

New LB coach: Florida football hires former Auburn DC to take over linebackers, co-defensive coordinator

"Authentic is here to ensure that the brand of Sports Illustrated, which includes its editorial arm, continues to thrive as it has for the past nearly 70 years," the company said in a statement.

Through the decades, an SI cover represented a significant athletic achievement, or juicy story that transcended sports. Florida football and Florida basketball have been no strangers to SI covers, particularly during the salad years when UF won a combined four national titles in the two sports from 2006-08.

Here's a look at the most iconic magazine covers involving Florida Gators athletics:

1. Florida football 2008 BCS Championship

Photography Prints

Tim Tebow leads Florida football to its third national championship in school history as the Florida Gators take down Oklahoma 24-14 in Miami.

2. Florida football 2006 BCS Championship

Art Prints

The Chris Leak, Percy Harvin-led Gators knock off Ohio State 41-14 in head coach Urban Meyer's second season to claim its second national title in school history.

3. Florida basketball 2006 national championship

The third-seed Gators (33-6) surprised college basketball by winning 10 in a row to close the 2005-06 on the way to their first basketball national title in school history. Joakim Noah was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Art Prints

4. Florida basketball 2007 national championship

UF basketball (36-5) repeats as national champions with an 84-75 win over Ohio State. Corey Brewer is named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Photography Prints

5. Steve Spurrier, Florida football 1995 season, Fiesta Bowl

Photography Prints

With Spurrier at the helm, Florida finished 1995 with an SEC Championship and perfect 12-0 record heading into the Fiesta Bowl. It didn't end well, though, as UF was trounced by Nebraska 62-24 in the de facto national title game.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Ranking Florida Gators athletics Sports Illustrated covers