Ranking Green Bay Packers needs entering 2021 NFL draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst might not see a pressing need on his roster – he said Monday he thinks his team could play a game this Sunday – but the Packers are not without long-term needs or position groups capable of being upgraded entering this week’s draft.

The Packers have 10 picks, including three in the top 100 and seven on Day 3.

Here is a full ranking of the Packers’ needs entering the 2021 NFL draft:

Cornerback

Jaire Alexander is a second-team All-Pro and one of the top 3-4 cornerbacks in the game. He'll have his fifth-year option exercised before eventually signing a long-term extension, likely in 2022. After Alexander, the position is shaky in the short-term and a complete mystery long-term. Kevin King combines a significant injury history with four years of mostly inconsistent performances. Chandon Sullivan's two seasons in Green Bay have been mostly solid, but it remains unclear if he's a long-term solution in the slot. Both King and Sullivan – and 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson – will be unrestricted free agents after the 2020 season. The Packers might need two new starters at a premium position by the start of 2022. These will be high-stress and high-volume positions because quarterbacks just aren't going to throw at Alexander anymore. Thing to watch: Do the Packers want young and ascending safety Darnell Savage playing more snaps in the "star" spot in the slot? Packers Wire's cornerback draft preview

Offensive line

One of the NFL's best offensive lines from 2020 lost All-Pro center Corey Linsley, swing tackle Rick Wagner and Week 1 starting right guard Lane Taylor and could be without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (torn ACL) to start the 2021 season. When everyone is healthy, the Packers will likely have five capable starters in Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Billy Turner and Jon Runyan Jr., but there's little to no depth at offensive tackle and replacing Linsley's dominance in the middle won't be easy. Jenkins is the key piece here. He can play every position along the offensive line, allowing the Packers freedom to target either an offensive tackle or interior offensive lineman in the draft. Patrick's best fit is probably at center, and Runyan could be a valuable depth piece if the Packers can find a Day 1 starter at one position. Keeping a 37-year-old quarterback out of harm's way has to continue being a priority, and the Packers' whole offense is built around winning in the run game. Thing to watch: Where do the Packers want Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at guard in 2020, to play in 2021? Packers Wire's offensive tackle draft preview Packers Wire's interior offensive line draft preview

Defensive line

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates his sack with Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers kept Dean Lowry on the roster and brought back Tyler Lancaster, ensuring the four defensive linemen that played at least 200 snaps last season are back in 2021. The group could still use one or two upgrades. Kenny Clark is an elite talent and Kingsley Keke has flashed disruptive ability, but Lowry has regressed into a replacement-level player over the last two years and Lancaster is more of a situational role player. The Packers haven't prioritized the defensive line over the last three drafts and now the position group is lacking. Maybe a veteran addition could make sense once the season nears, but an infusion of young talent is required here. Thing to watch: The Packers will need to clear cap space after the draft and before the season, so could Lowry become a post-June 1 cut? Packers Wire's defensive line draft preview

Wide receiver

The Packers are bringing back their top five receivers from last season, and Devin Funchess is rejoining the roster after opting out of 2020, but the long-term outlook creates concern entering the draft. The team doesn't have a receiver under contract past 2021, meaning a rebuild of the position could be coming. The Packers haven't used a first-round pick at receiver since 2002 (Javon Walker), a second-round pick since 2014 (Davante Adams), or a top-100 pick since 2015 (Ty Montgomery). The position is overdue for an investment of draft capital. Selecting one or two receivers in this draft could create stability into 2022. Also, adding a quick, explosive receiver who can play in the slot and handle the gadget roles in Matt LaFleur's scheme could add another dangerous element to the NFL's No. 1 offense. Thing to watch: The draft is full of playmakers at receiver that might not fit the team's typical size thresholds, so will the Packers make an exception to add a different type of weapon this year? Packers Wire's wide receiver draft preview

Inside linebacker

The Packers may go into next season with a second-year fifth-round pick and a second-year undrafted free agent as the defense's starting inside linebackers. Kamal Martin and Krys Barnes have the look of capable players, but they remain question marks entering 2021. This isn't a position the Packers value in the draft. The one time they did make an aggressive move to get a linebacker, they picked a player – third-round pick Oren Burks – that can't stay healthy and can't get on the field. There is young depth on the roster, but nothing about the current personnel at the position should prevent the Packers from adding more competition through the draft. Thing to watch: Can a new defensive coordinator that specialized in linebackers finally unlock Burks' athletic ability, or is he a lost cause? Packers Wire's inside linebacker draft preview

Safety

Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates his interception with Darnell Savage (26) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Two things to consider here: Joe Barry may want Darnell Savage to play more in the slot, and the team hasn't re-signed hybrid safety and dime linebacker Raven Greene. Modern NFL defenses utilize a third safety almost like a starter, especially if they are versatile enough to cover and play the run from inside the box. The ideal third safety in Green Bay could play deep, in the slot and at linebacker in subpackages. This is a role that could easily see 500 snaps if the right player is identified and acquired. The Packers might like Vernon Scott, last year's seventh-round pick, as a potential Greene replacement, but this is such an important position, both for playing defense and special teams, that the Packers should target at least one in the draft every year. Upgrading on Will Redmond – who played too much as the third safety last year – should also be a priority. Thing to watch: Trevon Moehrig and Jevon Holland look like ideal safety targets for the Packers in the first two rounds of the draft. Packers Wire's safety draft preview

Edge rusher

The Packers restructured Preston Smith's deal to keep together the pass-rushing trio with Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary. The challenges at edge rusher start in 2022. Preston Smith is almost certainly going to be a cap casualty after this season, and Za'Darius Smith will need an extension to lower his cap number. While Gary is ascending and should play a bigger role in 2021, the Packers can't count on Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey or Tipa Galeai becoming the top backup at a premium position in 2022. This is a sneaky need. The Packers could solidify the position long-term by spending another high pick. Remember, pass-rush wins games. Especially big games. A team can never be too secure at edge rusher. Thing to watch: Garvin entered the NFL at a young age (20) but has now had a year to develop, so could he be a breakout candidate as a rotational player in 2021? Packers Wire's edge rusher draft preview

Running back

Re-signing Aaron Jones but losing Jamaal Williams was the right play, at least from a pure talent standpoint. Jones and Dillon could be a terrific thunder and lightning tandem and the engines of the Packers offense. But losing Williams, the team's do-it-all running back, did put a dent in the offense. He could reliably run, catch and block. Matt LaFleur has said several times that he prefers having three running backs he can trust to play, given the grind of the regular season and the desire to keep a back like Jones fresh. Is Dexter Williams capable of grabbing the opportunity? A draft pick here makes sense, especially considering Jones' deal is really only a two-year commitment. Smart teams should pick a running back in the middle rounds almost every year. Thing to watch: Dexter Williams has always had the talent, but he needs to master the little things – like Jamaal Williams – to finally carve out a role. Packers Wire's running back draft preview

Tight end

This might be the deepest position on the team, especially if a few young players continue developing, but there are question marks. Marcedes Lewis turns 37 in May. Robert Tonyan will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara now both have injury concerns. If all goes right, this will be a five-deep position group (including Dominique Dafney) with incredible versatility and value in the LaFleur offense. However, the Packers may want to prepare for life after Lewis, possibly necessitating a need for a developmental inline tight end, and Tonyan could price himself out of Green Bay with another productive season. As always, things can change in a heartbeat within an NFL roster. Thing to watch: Sternberger has had terrible injury luck his first two seasons, but Year 3 is when tight ends start to take off in the NFL, making him a prime candidate to take a big step forward in 2021. Packers Wire's tight end draft preview

Special teams

Mason Crosby turns 37 in September, JK Scott and Hunter Bradley were challenged to be more consistent by new coordinator Maurice Drayton and the roster doesn't have an obvious option to return punts or kicks. Brian Gutekunst already used draft picks on a punter and long snapper in the past, so nothing can be ruled out here. The Packers do have competition on the roster at all three specialist positions already. Thing to watch: The Packers' only outside addition so far – Joe Fortunato – will challenge Bradley to be the long snapper.

Quarterback

The Packers might have the best quarterback situation in the NFL. Drafting Jordan Love in the first round last year created a big stir, and the aftershocks of the pick continue to dominate headlines, but how many teams would love to have a talented first-round pick developing behind a three-time NFL MVP at the game's most important position? The need here is for a third quarterback after Tim Boyle bolted for Detroit. The Packers will look for a developmental option to start grooming, possibly with a late pick or in college free agency. Thing to watch: Will a much smaller draft class make it harder to find a rookie quarterback after the draft, and possibly tempt the Packers into using a late-round pick to get one? Packers Wire's quarterback draft preview

