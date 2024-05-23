Ranking the five best defensive players available in the transfer portal

Even though the transfer portal has officially been closed since the start of May, there are still some players available. Here is a look at the top five on defense looking for a new home.

1. DB JACOBY MATHEWS

An early LSU commit who ended up at Texas A&M, the five-star safety totaled 42 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception this past season as Mathews was developing as one of the top young defensive backs in the SEC.

But when coach Jimbo Fisher left and coach Mike Elko came in, Mathews decided to head to the portal in April.

Florida State and Oregon have been considered the favorites but Mathews has not picked a new program yet.

2. DB TONY MITCHELL

An early Tennessee commit who backed off that pledge and then ended up at Alabama over many other SEC programs, the four-star was used mainly on special teams during his first season with the Crimson Tide and dealt with an arrest for marijuana possession.

It’s not clear which programs have been reaching out to Mitchell since he entered the portal but he can be a major contributor for another program.

3. DB SAM MCCALL

It has been a wild – and unstable – ride for the former high four-star safety from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson. He had been committed to Florida but then picked Florida State, played there for one season and then transferred to Texas A&M. He also played in College Station just for one year before jumping back in the portal. This past season he played in 12 games and had six tackles, but hasn’t made a huge impact anywhere yet.

4. DL ANDREW DEPAEPE

A mid-level four-star who had all the big offers across the Midwest, DePaepe picked Michigan State over many other top programs and was recruited by former coach Mel Tucker.

The Pleasant Valley, Iowa, standout played only 11 snaps this past season and participated in some of spring practice before heading to the transfer portal.

5. LB DORIAN JONES

A three-star linebacker in the 2019 class, Jones played for coach Scott Satterfield first at Louisville and then when Satterfield left for Cincinnati, Jones followed and had a nice 2023 season.

The former Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout, who was previously committed to Indiana early in his recruitment, totaled 56 tackles, one sack and an interception.