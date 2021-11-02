Ranking CFB teams most likely to make CFP

The Georgia Bulldogs have the best shot at making the College Football Playoff according to FiveThirtyEight. Georgia has an easy remaining schedule and will have the largest margin for error of any team in the country if it can enter the SEC Championship with an undefeated record.

Georgia (48%), Cincinnati (47%), and Notre Dame (41%) have the highest chances, among CFP contenders, to win out their remaining games.

Here are the top ten teams most likely to make the CFP:

No. 9 (tied) Notre Dame 14%

Notre Dame has a 14% chance to make the CFP. The Fighting Irish have difficult remaining games at Stanford and at Virginia, but will not play in a conference championship game.

No. 9 (tied) Wake Forest 14%

Who would have thought Wake Forest would represent the ACC’s best shot at the CFP? The Demon Deacons have an 8-0 record, but face the meat of their schedule in the next four weeks. Wake Forest travels to UNC, Clemson, and Boston College. They also host NC State.

No. 8 Oklahoma State 15%

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have only one loss and a legitimate path to the CFP. Oklahoma State’s most challenging remaining game is against Oklahoma in the final week of the regular season.

No. 6 (tied) Michigan State 22%

Michigan State got a huge win over Michigan on Oct. 30. The undefeated Spartans close their season a game at Ohio State and the host Penn State.

No. 6 (tied) Oregon Ducks 22%

The Oregon Ducks have a great chance of making the CFP, but they must win all their remaining games. The Ducks most difficult remaining game is a road game at Utah. Oregon would additionally need to win the Pac-12 Championship.

No. 5 Ohio State 40%

Ohio State is the favorite to win the Big Ten. The Buckeyes won over Penn State on Oct. 30 and will look to defeat Nebraska on the road on Nov. 6. The Buckeyes play Michigan and Michigan State as well.

No. 4 Cincinnati 41%

The Cincinnati Bearcats have to go undefeated to make the CFP. The also need some help. The Bearcats need teams like Oregon to lose in order to better their CFP chances. They face challenges from SMU on Nov. 20 and possibly Houston in the AAC Championship.

No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners 51%

The Oklahoma Sooners have won a lot of close games this season and face a tough remaining schedule. The Sooners end the year with games against Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State.

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide 52%

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a manageable remaining schedule with three home games. Alabama’s biggest obstacles to the CFP are a Nov. 27 trip to Auburn and a possible SEC Championship against Georgia.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 79%

The Georgia Bulldogs have a very easy schedule after beating Florida. The Dawgs will look to enter the SEC Championship undefeated. If Georgia is 12-0 in the SEC Championship and loses to Alabama, then they still likely make the CFP.

