Ranking Big Ten football programs by most wins over the last ten years

No. 14 - Illinois Fighting Illini

Total Number of Wins

39

Season with the most wins

2019 (6-7)

No. 13 - Purdue Boilermakers

Total Number of Wins

43

Season with the most wins

2021 (9-4)

No. 12 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Total Number of Wins

44

Season with the most wins

2012 (9-4)

No. 11 - Maryland Terrapins

Total Number of Wins

47

Season with the most wins

2013, 2014, 2021 (7-6)

No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers

Total Number of Wins

51

Season with the most wins

2019 (8-5)

No. 9 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Total Number of Wins

62

Season with the most wins

2012 (10-4)

No. 8 - Northwestern Wildcats

Total Number of Wins

69

Season with the most wins

2012. 2015, 2017 (10-3)

No. 7 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Total Number of Wins

72

Season with the most wins

2019 (11-2)

No. 6 - Michigan Wolverines

Total Number of Wins

81

Season with the most wins

2021 (12-2)

No. 4 (tie) - Iowa Hawkeyes

Total Number of Wins

82

Season with the most wins

2015 (12-2)

No. 4 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions

Total Number of Wins

82

Season with the most wins

2016, 2017, 2019 (11-2)

No. 3 - Michigan State Spartans

Total Number of Wins

83

Season with the most wins

2013 (13-1)

No. 2 - Wisconsin Badgers

Total Number of Wins

94

Season with the most wins

2017 (13-1)

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Total Number of Wins

117

Season with the most wins

2014 (14-1)

