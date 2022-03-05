Ranking Big Ten football programs by most wins over the last ten years
To make a season really special, a college football team has to first dominate its own conference. In the case of Ohio State, it has been the king of the Big Ten for years now. Michigan may have found a way to finally, mercifully, beat the Buckeyes last season, but who really thinks the Wolverines have staying power when stacked up against Ryan Day and OSU going forward (besides TTUN fans that is).
We know Ohio State has generally owned the Big Ten over the last decade with another team sprinkled in here or there like a fine recipe of success colored scarlet and gray. But what other conference teams have been in the same stratosphere as OSU over the past decade when it comes to winning games. Does any team come close? Which program is second, third, and who is bringing up the rear?
Here’s a ranking of total wins over the last decade by Big Ten football programs from No. 14 all the way down to No. 1.
No. 14 - Illinois Fighting Illini
Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
39
Season with the most wins
2019 (6-7)
No. 13 - Purdue Boilermakers
Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
43
Season with the most wins
2021 (9-4)
No. 12 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth-quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Total Number of Wins
44
Season with the most wins
2012 (9-4)
No. 11 - Maryland Terrapins
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) come together to tackle Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Total Number of Wins
47
Season with the most wins
2013, 2014, 2021 (7-6)
No. 10 - Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Total Number of Wins
51
Season with the most wins
2019 (8-5)
No. 9 - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
62
Season with the most wins
2012 (10-4)
No. 8 - Northwestern Wildcats
Sep 28, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald shouts at an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
69
Season with the most wins
2012. 2015, 2017 (10-3)
No. 7 - Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
72
Season with the most wins
2019 (11-2)
No. 6 - Michigan Wolverines
Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
81
Season with the most wins
2021 (12-2)
No. 4 (tie) - Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum, from left, Kyler Schott, and Jeremy Chaplin run up the field during the final Hawkeyes spring football practice of the season, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Total Number of Wins
82
Season with the most wins
2015 (12-2)
No. 4 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
82
Season with the most wins
2016, 2017, 2019 (11-2)
No. 3 - Michigan State Spartans
Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio looks on from the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
83
Season with the most wins
2013 (13-1)
No. 2 - Wisconsin Badgers
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
94
Season with the most wins
2017 (13-1)
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past the Oregon Ducks defense in the first quarter for a touchdown in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Total Number of Wins
117
Season with the most wins
2014 (14-1)
