Ranking all 65 Power Five schools in overall athletic success

Historically, Vanderbilt has made three major contributions to the Southeastern Conference:



* Given it some needed academic heft.



* Increased the self-esteem (and victory totals) of the other football programs.



* Nashville.



Last week, the Commodores added a fourth entry: Saving the SEC from its worst all-around athletic year in at least a quarter century.



When Vandy defeated Michigan for the College World Series title, it was only the mighty SEC’s fourth national championship of the 2018-19 academic year. The other three: men’s indoor track (Florida), women’s indoor track (Arkansas) and women’s outdoor track (Arkansas). That’s a pretty meager trophy collection.



A humbling year for the SEC is one of the primary takeaways from our annual Power Five athletic department rankings, which can be found in school-by-school detail here. The math behind the rankings remains the same: An averaging of the last five years of finishes in the Learfield Directors Cup standings, which are the metric favored by the National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA).



Year-over-year, eight SEC schools dropped in the rankings from 2017-18 to ’18-19: Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi and Mississippi State. Five of those dropped more than 10 spots: Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss. Five rose in the rankings: Kentucky, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, with the latter three all enjoying double-digit improvements. Florida, the overall big dog, was the same year-over-year.



Since expanding to 12 teams in 1991-92, the only time the SEC has won fewer than four national titles in a year was 2015-16, when it won three — one of which was football, which of course Just Means More. Only two other times has the SEC won fewer than five championships: 2009-10 and 1994-95.



Vanderbilt saved the league from a couple other ignominious distinctions. First, this would have been the first year since 2004-05 that the SEC didn’t win at least one championship in what generally could be considered the highest-profile sports: football and women’s volleyball in the fall; men’s and women’s basketball in the winter; baseball and softball in the spring. Second, it kept the SEC from having the fewest national titles of any Power Five conference — the Pac-12 won 13, the Atlantic Coast Conference six (including both football and men’s basketball), the Big 12 five and the Big Ten and SEC tied with four apiece.



Bottom line: In terms of both quantity and quality of national titles, this was a rough year for the SEC — and it fits into a trend of declining prowess in the league that loves to boast about its superiority.



From the expansion to add Arkansas and South Carolina through 2006-07, the SEC averaged 7.1 national championships per year, with a high of 10 in 1998-99. Since then, the average dips to 5.3. Over the last five years, the average is just 4.6.



Are other conferences catching up in areas of traditional SEC strength? Is this a byproduct of football hyperfocus? Is it all simply cyclical? There are more questions than answers at present, and more empty space in SEC trophy cases than usual.



Other takeaways from the rankings:



* The Pac-12 has endured a lot of (deserved) criticism for its revenue sports travails, but it still lives up to its self-proclaimed Conference of Champions moniker in Olympic sports. Seven different schools won national titles: Stanford, UCLA, USC, California, Washington, Colorado and Utah. By itself, Stanford’s six national titles would outrank every conference but the ACC.



* The best-performing non-Power Five athletic department over the past five years (and in 2018-19 specifically) was BYU. The Cougars would have been 33rd in our rankings, between Tennessee and Baylor.



* The best-performing non-FBS athletic department was Princeton. The Tigers would have been 35th, between Virginia Tech and Arizona.



* The best-performing school that plays no football at all was Denver. The Pioneers would have been tied for 45th with Maryland.



* The biggest improver in the five-year cycle was Texas Tech, which jumped up six spots. The Red Raiders had a great 2018-19 while simultaneously subtracting a poor 2013-14 year from the books.



* The biggest decliner in the five-year cycle was Michigan State, which fell five spots. The Spartans lost a big 2013-14 season from the body of work.



* In previous years, there were multiple Power Five athletic programs that were skulking around in triple digits in annual performance. This year, there was only one: Take a bow, Pittsburgh, the new post child for Power Five athletic futility. The Panthers were 137th in 2018-19, dragging their five-year average below previous cellar dweller Washington State.

