Ranking all 14 NFL playoff teams by viability: Who's best positioned to reach Super Bowl 57?

The playoff field for the 2022 NFL playoffs has been seeded and finalized, Week 18 propelling the final three entries into the Super Bowl 57 tournament.

However, the teams vying to hoist the Lombardi Trophy are hardly created equal. It's perfectly reasonable to suggest that the 14 best squads in the league didn't make it this far, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers – both clubs' postseason aspirations snuffed Sunday night, albeit under different circumstances – among those that ended the year playing better football and arguably much more dangerous outfits than some of those that limped into the bracket.

But those are the breaks. Eighteen clubs are done, and 14 move forward. Here's how we rank their viability, from least dangerous to most, as Super Bowl contenders:

14. Miami Dolphins

Honestly, does it even really matter all that much if QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) gets cleared in time to play Sunday afternoon? The Fins lost five of their final six games, three of those defeats to teams that qualified for the postseason and the other two to the New England Patriots and Packers, who both fell just short. Outlasting the New York Jets and QB3 Joe Flacco in Week 18 hardly counts as a momentum builder.

And then there's the opponent. The Dolphins have lost six in a row at Buffalo and 10 of their last 11. And despite all they've been dealing with off the field, the Bills are simply a superior team, one that's won seven straight. Even in the unlikely event Miami pulls off the upset, the possibility the Dolphins would win three in a row – all on the road – in a top-heavy AFC field to reach the Super Bowl seems extremely far-fetched.

13. Baltimore Ravens

For the sake of argument, let's say QB Lamar Jackson suits up for the first time since he suffered a now-lingering knee injury Dec. 4. Would he provide a lift? Almost certainly when considering the Ravens have averaged 12.5 points since he last completed a game in Week 12. But would he be rusty and out of sync with the offense given he hasn't been practicing, either? Almost certainly that, too. Just hard to foresee a team so dependent on the quarterback it's built around putting together any kind of protracted run whether or not Jackson is available.

12. Seattle Seahawks

The Niners swept them by a collective 48-20 this season, including a 27-7 Week 2 spanking in Northern California. San Francisco has evolved dramatically since then but still projects as an especially bad matchup for a seventh-seeded Seattle team that owns the worst run defense of any playoff club and will be facing a team with a relentless array of talent in its backfield. And, from a historical perspective, Seahawks QB Geno Smith has never appeared in the postseason, and his team has lost four of five playoff games on the road – the lone exception three years ago to an Eagles team forced to play ancient backup QB Josh McCown after Carson Wentz was knocked out.

11. Minnesota Vikings

So we're talking about the viability of a 13-4 team that was outscored by three points overall in the regular season. And consider this: Even if the Vikes survive a Giants team they beat 27-24 at home in Week 16, a win would almost definitely mean a one-way ticket into the San Francisco meat grinder.

10. New York Giants

So we're talking about the viability of a 9-7-1 team that was outscored by six points overall in the regular season. And consider this: Even if the G-Men survive a Vikings team they lost to 27-24 on the road in Week 16, a win would almost definitely send them to Philadelphia – where maybe they'd have a puncher's chance against the battered Eagles ... if not against whomever the subsequent opponent might be in the NFC title round.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nice to see second-year QB Trevor Lawrence and a bunch of other fresh faces, who recovered from a 2-6 start, set to debut under the playoff spotlight. Saturday night's game against the Chargers might be the closest thing to a coin flip this weekend, so should be fun to watch two teams that project as up-and-comers. However, the winner is almost surely headed to rested and top-seeded Kansas City, where the Jags haven't won since 2007 and fell 27-17 in Week 10, so ...

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Nice to see third-year QB Justin Herbert and a bunch of other fresh faces, who "recovered" from a 6-6 start, set to debut under the playoff spotlight. Saturday night's game in Duval County might be the closest thing to a coin flip this weekend, so should be fun to watch two teams that project as up-and-comers. However, the winner is almost surely headed to rested and top-seeded Kansas City ... where the Bolts have won three of five against their AFC West rivals – so we're sayin' there's a chance.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a disappointing season, but they have a clean slate and some history on their side. Tom Brady is 7-0 all-time against the Cowboys, including a 19-3 victory in Week 1. In the 19 seasons when he's reached the playoffs, TB12 has been one-and-done in just three of them and is 5-1 overall in the postseason with the Bucs, who are two years removed from winning Super Bowl 55. And there have been signs of life on offense of late, especially in the division-clinching performance in Week 17, when Brady and WR Mike Evans finally rediscovered their long-lost chemistry.

6. Dallas Cowboys

It was a disappointing finish, but they have prodigious talent on their side, notably elite game changers like OLB Micah Parsons, RB Tony Pollard and WR CeeDee Lamb. Only two teams had more sacks than Dallas' 54, and effectively applying pressure is historically the best way to beat Brady. However, QB Dak Prescott's 16 turnovers (in 12 games) is a major concern, and – as former coach Jason Garrett noted – Dallas is 1-4 on grass this season, a surface that seems to negate its team speed to a notable degree. Regardless, seems like an even bet that the 'Boys-Bucs winner will wind up in Philadelphia, and either would be a tough out for an Eagles team that's struggled down the stretch.

5. Buffalo Bills

Widely hyped as Super Bowl darlings entering the season, sooooo much has happened in the past four months. Make no mistake, the Bills remain totally legit title threats, however ...

They no longer have injured OLB Von Miller, who was supposed to be the closer they lacked last year in Kansas City. The road through the AFC playoffs will not go through Western New York, even if it doesn't finish at Arrowhead Stadium, either. The football side of losing S Damar Hamlin means Buffalo is turning to third-team journeyman Dean Marlowe, and that could be highly problematic considering the caliber of the AFC's playoff quarterbacks. There's also the matter of the red-zone turnovers that have plagued QB Josh Allen. Another byproduct of losing a path to the AFC's top seed after their game with Cincinnati was canceled is the likelihood the Bills will have to beat the Bengals and Chiefs in order to play on Super Sunday.

And then there are just the residuals from Hamlin's collapse, hospitalization and recovery. It's been a mentally and emotionally taxing period for the Bills. Moving forward, there's no way to know whether Hamlin's amazing recovery will serve as inspirational fuel or, at some point, whether the toll recent events have taken eventually prove too draining.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

They also face the plausible prospect of defeating at least two highly formidable teams (Bills, Chiefs) – both on the road in Cincy's case – in order to get to Glendale, Arizona, site of Super Bowl 57. However, it must be noted that the Bengals beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans and No. 2 Chiefs in Nashville and Kansas City, respectively, last year on their path to Super Bowl 56. The Bengals also seem to be drawing motivation, justified or not, from the way the NFL handled their circumstances after nixing the Week 17 game with Buffalo. But if they do get past the Bills – and Cincinnati was out to a 7-3 lead and driving when Hamlin collapsed – they'd either visit a Kansas City team they've beaten three times in the last year (including that 2021 AFC title game), or they'd host the conference championship round at Paycor Stadium.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

A team aiming to become the first No. 1 seed to win it all since the 2017 Eagles has its viability significantly improved by getting this week off. Beyond that, a surprising amount of questions surround a team that started 13-1. It would clearly be beneficial if they have RT Lane Johnson, DE Josh Sweat and CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson available for the divisional round. But the big question remains QB Jalen Hurts, who managed to play in Week 18 and assist Philly to a belated clinching of the NFC's top seed – albeit against Giants backups – but hardly resembled the player who seemed to be the MVP front-runner weeks before. Maybe another two weeks off allows this hobbled team to recuperate. But how sharp will the Eagles be, especially if they draw a dangerous opponent like Dallas or Tampa Bay in their playoff opener?

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Like Philly, they have a major edge on the field as they're only two wins away from playing in the Super Bowl. Their playoff opener at Arrowhead would most likely be against the Jaguars or Chargers, who both lost in Kansas City during the season ... though the Bolts' familiarity with the Chiefs could make that a tough matchup. Still, that's probably preferable to seeing the Bengals or Bills in the divisional round given both beat K.C. in the regular season. But if the Chiefs reach their fifth consecutive AFC championship game, they'll almost certainly have to take out Buffalo or Cincinnati, the former at a neutral site while knowing they lost at home to the latter with a Super Bowl berth on the line last year.

And as good as the Chiefs have been adapting to life without WR Tyreek Hill this season – salute to QB Patrick Mahomes, who's probably going to be the league MVP for the second time – it remains to be seen how they'll do without Hill's explosiveness in the playoffs. In his last eight postseason contests with K.C., Hill's impact was undeniable (61 catches for 812 yards and five TDs), and the Chiefs would never have escaped the Bills in last year's legendary divisional game without him.

Could QB Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs be on another Super Bowl collision course with the San Francisco 49ers?

1. San Francisco 49ers

Their current 10-game win streak has been evenly split between now-injured QB Jimmy Garoppolo and "Mr. Irrelevant" rookie Brock Purdy. The last team to string together a pair of five-game runs with different QBs? The 1972 Dolphins, who won Super Bowl 7 a half-century ago to cap the only unbeaten season since 1966. A portent of good things to come for the Niners, now 28 years removed their last championship? Who knows – because, after all, no team has won the Super Bowl with a rookie passer, either.

But San Francisco is the hottest team in the league, buoyed by the midseason acquisition of RB Christian McCaffrey and further strengthened after getting RB Elijah Mitchell and All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel back from injuries. The 49ers will play their next two games at home by beating Seattle. They would draw the shaky Vikings in the divisional round should Minnesota beat the Giants but would otherwise face the Dallas-Tampa winner. Regardless, hard to imagine the Niners wouldn't be moderately favored in any of those games ... and that would probably even apply to an NFC title date in Philadelphia. And if the Eagles falter? That would mean three straight at Levi's Stadium, where the 49ers cruised in both playoff games three years ago.

***

