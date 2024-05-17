Ranking the 10 biggest decommitments of the 2025 recruiting cycle

With the addition of Dakorien Moore’s decommitment from LSU on Thursday night, there have already been some major prospects in the 2025 class who have backed off their pledges heading into the month of June.

Here is a look at the 10 highest-profile decommitments so far this recruiting cycle based on the 2025 class rankings:

1. DAKORIEN MOORE

The five-star receiver from Duncanville, Texas, committed to LSU last summer, was thrilled to play alongside five-star QB Bryce Underwood and five-star RB Harlem Berry, be reunited with high school teammate Caden Durham and while others were making a push it seemed like the Tigers had Moore locked up.

That was not the case as on Thursday night, Moore backed off his pledge to LSU ahead of his weekend visit to Oregon. Ohio State and Texas have also been pushing hard as well.

2. JUSTUS TERRY

The top-ranked defensive tackle in the class made an early commitment to Georgia and it was not a shocker at all. Terry is from small-town Manchester, Ga., and the Bulldogs targeted him early. That coaching staff has produced a bunch of elite players at his position that went on to the NFL.

But after a great visit to USC in late March, Terry flipped from Georgia to the Trojans in a very surprising move. Georgia is not giving up, though, and recently had Terry back in Athens.

3. WINSTON WATKINS JR.

A very early Texas A&M commitment didn’t work out. And then Watkins committed to Colorado because of coach Deion Sanders but then backed off that pledge in November when the five-star receiver felt he was limiting his options by committing so early.

A whole swath of programs from Ohio State to Indiana, Ole Miss to Syracuse and everyone in between have shown interest in Watkins, who has slowed things down before making another pledge.

4. JAIME FFRENCH

Two weeks before his decommitment, Ffrench said at the National Combine in San Antonio that he was locked in and happy with Alabama and wasn’t seriously looking at other programs. But then only a few days later, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced his surprise retirement and four days after that, the four-star receiver was back on the market.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout has Ohio State out front in his recruitment with Florida State and others involved.

5. CHRIS EWALD JR.

Ewald backed off his pledge to Michigan just days after the Wolverines won the national championship with reports swirling that Jim Harbaugh's departure for the NFL was imminent. There were rumors for months that the Ewald was looking closer to home with Auburn, Florida State and Miami as the main contenders.

The Hurricanes have now emerged as the lead player here and it wouldn’t be surprising if he ended up right at home in Coral Gables.

6. BLAKE WOODBY

On Thursday, Woodby backed off his pledge to Ohio State that he made in the fall as the Buckeyes still have the best defensive back class in the country with commitments from five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord along with a host of others.

It didn’t take long for top programs to come after the four-star cornerback from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances as Cincinnati, Auburn, Florida and UCF offered just hours following his decommitment. Many others have already reached out.

7. JAVION HILSON

When Nick Saban shockingly retired from Alabama, Hilson did not just reopen his recruitment but he flipped his pledge from the Crimson Tide to Florida State. His father is a Seminole fan and it’s relatively close to home plus Mike Norvell's program is definitely trending up.

But Alabama is absolutely not giving up on getting the Cocoa, Fla., four-star defensive end back in the fold. Hilson was back in Tuscaloosa in March, Alabama sent defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and position coach Freddie Roach to Cocoa in recent days and Hilson is taking an official there in June. This one could end up being a real battle.

8. MICAH DEBOSE

From the beginning of DeBose’s recruitment, the expectation was that Alabama would eventually land the four-star who can play offensive tackle or guard but that still might not be the case even after a decommitment from Georgia.

The Prichard (Ala.) Vigor standout committed to the Bulldogs last January and his pledge lasted nearly a year but he backed off it a few days before Christmas. LSU has emerged as the main contender for Debose but the Crimson Tide are right there battling as well.

9. ZION GRADY

Grady’s commitment to Alabama lasted about two months – and probably would have lasted way longer if Nick Saban didn’t retire. But Saban is gone and the four-star defensive end from Enterprise, Ala., backed off his pledge in January.

It looked like Auburn and Georgia would end up battling it out for Grady but no longer as the Bulldogs have slipped off that top list with the four-star now seriously considering Miami, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida State and Tennessee.

10. ANQUON FEGANS

Last May, Fegans committed to USC shortly after his brother, Tre’Quon, announced he would be transferring there from Alabama. But his brother hit the transfer portal and by late August the four-star safety from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson was back on the market as well.

Auburn is the program to beat in his recruitment now and it would be a surprise if the Tigers don’t wrap him up.

Clemson, Ole Miss and others are also involved.