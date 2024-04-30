Rangnick talks ongoing over Bayern Munich job

Ralf Rangnick won the German Cup and reached the Champions League semi-finals with Schalke in 2011 [Getty Images]

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick are ongoing over him becoming their new manager.

Rangnick, 65, confirmed last week he had been contacted about the job by the Bundesliga club.

Bayern want Rangnick to replace current manager Thomas Tuchel, who will leave at the end of the season.

It is believed Bayern think Rangnick can rebuild success at the club after Bayer Leverkusen halted their run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles this season.

Rangnick is currently preparing to lead Austria at the upcoming European Championship in Germany.

Bayern are not in discussions with any other manager and a decision is expected to be made by the end of the week.

Rangnick is believed to be interested in the role because it is an opportunity to reshape things during a time of confusion at the club.

Last week, he indicated any decision he makes will not be driven by money.

"That doesn't matter to me at all," said Rangnick.

"For me it's about other things: can I make a difference? Is there a chance of developing a team and being successful?

"My focus is on the Austrian national team. We are completely focused on the European Championship."

Rangnick had a six-month stint as Manchester United interim manager during the 2021-22 season, as well as spells in charge of Ulm, Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke and RB Leipzig.