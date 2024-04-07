Rangers vs Celtic LIVE: Old Firm team news, line-ups and more from Premiership clash

Rangers take on Celtic today (Getty Images)

Rangers host Celtic in an Old Firm clash that could potentially decide a thrilling Premiership title race. Celtic have won 11 of the last 12 titles and lead Rangers by a point, but the Ibrox side hold a game in hand and have been in superb form under Philippe Clement since a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park back in December.

Celtic also won 1-0 at Ibrox in September - against previous Rangers boss Michael Beale - but Brendan Rodgers’ side have since battled through injuries as their rivals have closed the gap. There will be one more Old Firm to play towards the end of the season, following the Premiership split.

However a title race that has already contained plenty of twists and turns could yet have a few more in store.

Follow live updates from Rangers vs Celtic in the Old Firm, below, and get the latest odds and tips for the match, here

Rangers vs Celtic LIVE: Latest Old Firm updates

Rangers host Celtic in key Old Firm clash, with kick-off at 12pm BST

Celtic lead Rangers by a point, but Ibrox side hold a game in hand

Celtic have won 11 of last 12 titles as Rangers eye upset ahead of run-in

10:45 , Sonia Twigg

Early team news

10:30 , Sonia Twigg

Rangers boss Philippe Clement could hand a star to Abdallah Sima after the Brighton loanee made a return off the bench last time out.

Luis Palma remains out through injury for Celtic but Brendan Rodgers has been boosted by the availability of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

10:15 , Sonia Twigg

Rangers vs Celtic is due to kick off at 12pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Ibrox.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Welcome

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Rangers and Celtic renew hostilities in a crucial edition of the Old Firm derby with the two sides vying for top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Just a point separates the Glasgow rivals in first and second, with Rangers, who have a game in hand, able to move top with a home victory.

Brendan Rodgers’ visitors have won both previous meetings this season, though, and will know that a win at Ibrox would put them in a strong position to retain their crown.