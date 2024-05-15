Rangers' Jacob Trouba winner of 2023-24 Mark Messier Leadership Award

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been named the winner of the 2023-24 Mark Messier Leadership Award, making him the first Blueshirt to win the award since its inception in 2007.

The award is presented annually "to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey."

A captain for the last two seasons, Trouba has been a stalwart for the Rangers since he joined New York prior to the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old has helped lead the Blueshirts to success on the ice and has taken pride in representing the club in the community off the ice, participating in the team's Youth Hockey Camp over the summer, signing autographs and spending time with the kids at the camp.

Not only that, Trouba and his wife, Kelly, have also raised over $160,00 for the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Epilepsy Foundation, mainly through the defenseman's art that he began selling prints of in support of the two charities in the fall.