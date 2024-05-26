Rangers fans divided over cup final defeat

[BBC]

Rangers fans are united in their disappointment at Saturday's Scottish Cup final defeat by city rivals Celtic, but they are divided about who to blame most - the players, the match officials, the board or even the manager.

Here's a selection of your views:

Alexander: Another game of missed chances. I feel bad for Jack Butland. He's been brilliant this season and to make that mistake so near the end. It's a season to forget and it's goodbye to a lot of serial losers. Looking forward to next season with a better team on the pitch. Can't be any worse.

Steven: Difficult to take to be honest. Such fine margins and a game of two halves for sure. Celtic the better team in the first half and Rangers much better in the second. Nico Raskin needlessly pushing Joe Hart and Jack Butland spilling a shot. That was the difference. We're not a million miles away from being the top team, but wholesale changes required.

Peter: Maybe sounds a wee bit like sour grapes. However, all I have to say is have a look at the replay and you see Greg Taylor with his arm around Nico Raskin and pushing him. Not to mention how no free kick for blatant foul on Dujon Sterling at edge of the box. I'm pleased and proud with Rangers' performance.

Frank: When you are second best and have been for some time then getting out of that mentality is difficult. Have too many players who think they know what playing for Rangers means. Plenty of them ready to fight rather than play.

Alan: Rangers need to play with considerably more pace, especially in the transition out from the back. You don't have to be Pep Guardiola to understand that pedestrian side-to-side football is futile and, until Philippe Clement reverts to that style of play, Rangers won't improve. Ange Postecoglou did it with Celtic and look at what followed.

Silas: I don't know where all this rubbish about honesty, mentality and character come from. The object of the game is to win the game by scoring more goals than your opponents. To do this, you need a team in place who can compete. Rangers have not got that at this moment in time. They are certainly not a bad team. Won a cup, lost a cup by one goal and second place in the league.

Steve: Proud at the way they played and desperately disappointed that we're talking about officials influencing games once more. This Rangers team proved they were more than a match and the tide is turning. With luck and honest officials not making errors, they will return to the top. The pendulum is swinging - roll on 24/25.

Jim: Some players are not good enough to wear the jersey. Players who should have been sold last year are playing for the club in very important matches. Let the manager get on with the rebuild. If we would have spent £3.5m on Lawrence Shankland, we would have won the league and guaranteed £50m from the Champions League.

Alan: They put in a good shift on Saturday and were unlucky to lose. However, the challenge ahead is tough. They have to strengthen the squad and attempt to close the quality gap with Celtic. Two points out of 12 in Old Firm games reflect this. Realistically, this will not be achieved in one season and will require ongoing major investment in the team.

Ian: We need more pace and aggression in both defence and midfield. In attack, we just someone that can actually score. Time has caught up with James Tavernier, John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Borna Barasic. If we can get a good fee for Jack Butland to fund the rebuild, we should certainly consider it. Obviously we need to reduce our injury rate.

Edward: Rangers have been competitive, but as far as I can recall, the officials have disallowed a Rangers goal in every meeting of the last season. Some in my opinion justified and others not, which may or may not have an impact on the season trophy wins.

Nigel: In hindsight, Rangers should never have let Giovanni van Bronckhorst go. Take nothing away from Philippe Clement, but Michael Beale's decision-making when it came to assembling a new squad has had a disastrous effect on the club. Rangers were poor when Gio was sacked, but we had a brutal amount of injuries and were playing in the Champions League, which exposed us massively.

Bill: Injuries aside, not buying Lawrence Shankland has cost us the title and the cup, not to mention £30m. Shame on the board.

Anon: What was that display from Rangers? A very poor performance. You can't use injured players as an excuse. Other small teams cause Celtic bigger problems than Rangers have all season. Manager must go.